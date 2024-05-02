‘Password’ Fans Think Jimmy Fallon Cheated & Should Have Been Disqualified

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon tested the limits of NBC’s Password on Tuesday night (April 30) when he gave a clue that some viewers felt should have seen him disqualified.

The game show sees two teams, each consisting of one celebrity player and one civilian player, competing to guess the “password” based on clues from their teammates. However, the players are not allowed to use the actual word itself when giving their clues.

In Tuesday’s episode, Fallon’s team faced off against Howie Mandel‘s team, and things got a little dicey during the “Passwords You Can Do An Impression Of” round.

According to The Sun U.S., the first clue “Yoda” was left unanswered after Mandel’s partner couldn’t figure out his interpretation. However, they nailed the second password, which was “Elmo.”

However, the third password, “Godfather,” led to controversy. Fallon gave the first clue of “family,” putting on Marlon Brando‘s voice as Don Vito Corleone.

“I’m gonna give him a clue he can’t refuse…” The Password is… Godfather #PASSWORD pic.twitter.com/jeHxDkpyFG — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) May 1, 2024

Fallon’s teammate got it wrong, so it passed over to Mandel, who said “movie,” also in a Brando accent, but his partner incorrectly guessed “Sopranos.”

When it came back to Fallon, he said “Godmother,” leading to his teammate correctly guessing “Godfather” and winning the points.

Mandel and Password host Keke Palmer both looked confused as they waited for Fallon’s clue to be dinged and disqualified. Yet, it didn’t happen, and the answer was accepted.

“Wait they didn’t ding GOD mother???” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s what I’m thinking because it had part of the puzzle in it,” responded another.

“Wait Jimmy said god? Said half the word? Isn’t that a disqualification?” added another commenter.

Another wrote, “HOW?? He said part of the word.”

Mandel felt especially hard done by as he was dinged earlier in the episode when given the password “Deal,” a word he’s very familiar with given his shows Deal or No Deal and Deal or No Deal Island.

The America’s Got Talent judge said “game” as his clue and pointed to himself. However, the judges buzzed him for using a gesture, which is not allowed within the rules. Mandel wasn’t sure what he did wrong, as he explained he was about to do a gesture but refrained.

What did you think? Should Fallon’s clue have been allowed, or should he have been disqualified? Let us know in the comments below.