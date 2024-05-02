‘Password’ Fans Think Jimmy Fallon Cheated & Should Have Been Disqualified

Martin Holmes
Comments
Jimmy Fallon on Password
NBC

Password

 More

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon tested the limits of NBC’s Password on Tuesday night (April 30) when he gave a clue that some viewers felt should have seen him disqualified.

The game show sees two teams, each consisting of one celebrity player and one civilian player, competing to guess the “password” based on clues from their teammates. However, the players are not allowed to use the actual word itself when giving their clues.

In Tuesday’s episode, Fallon’s team faced off against Howie Mandel‘s team, and things got a little dicey during the “Passwords You Can Do An Impression Of” round.

According to The Sun U.S., the first clue “Yoda” was left unanswered after Mandel’s partner couldn’t figure out his interpretation. However, they nailed the second password, which was “Elmo.”

However, the third password, “Godfather,” led to controversy. Fallon gave the first clue of “family,” putting on Marlon Brando‘s voice as Don Vito Corleone.

Fallon’s teammate got it wrong, so it passed over to Mandel, who said “movie,” also in a Brando accent, but his partner incorrectly guessed “Sopranos.”

When it came back to Fallon, he said “Godmother,” leading to his teammate correctly guessing “Godfather” and winning the points.

Mandel and Password host Keke Palmer both looked confused as they waited for Fallon’s clue to be dinged and disqualified. Yet, it didn’t happen, and the answer was accepted.

“Wait they didn’t ding GOD mother???” wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

“That’s what I’m thinking because it had part of the puzzle in it,” responded another.

“Wait Jimmy said god? Said half the word? Isn’t that a disqualification?” added another commenter.

Keke Palmer, 30, Teases Retiring From Hollywood: 'It's Around The Corner'
Related

Keke Palmer, 30, Teases Retiring From Hollywood: 'It's Around The Corner'

Another wrote, “HOW?? He said part of the word.”

Mandel felt especially hard done by as he was dinged earlier in the episode when given the password “Deal,” a word he’s very familiar with given his shows Deal or No Deal and Deal or No Deal Island.

The America’s Got Talent judge said “game” as his clue and pointed to himself. However, the judges buzzed him for using a gesture, which is not allowed within the rules. Mandel wasn’t sure what he did wrong, as he explained he was about to do a gesture but refrained.

What did you think? Should Fallon’s clue have been allowed, or should he have been disqualified? Let us know in the comments below.

Password, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC

Password (2022) - NBC

Password (2022) where to stream

Password (2022)

Howie Mandel

Jimmy Fallon

Keke Palmer

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance and Katrina Law as Jessica Knight in the 'NCIS' Season 21 Finale
1
‘NCIS’ Season 21 Finale Is ‘Personal’ — Get Scoop on Knight’s Offer
Spring Baking Championship judges and host
2
‘Spring Baking Championship’: Fans Claim Food Network ‘Bias’ After ‘Best Contestant’ is Eliminated
Lane Davies and Nancy Lee Grahn
3
‘Santa Barbara’ Supercouple Lane Davies & Nancy Lee Grahn to Reunite on ‘General Hospital’
Bret Baier, Paul Baier, and Amy Baier after Paul's open-heart surgery
4
Fox News Anchor Bret Baier Gives Health Update on Teen Son After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery
Peter Bergman on 'The Young and the Restless'
5
Peter Bergman Talks Making ‘Y&R’ History With Nikki-Jack Intervention Episode