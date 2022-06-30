J.B. Smoove & Melissa Fumero to Announce Primetime Emmy Nominations

Stars of the upcoming Netflix comedy series Blockbuster, JB. Smoove and Melissa Fumero, are set to read the Primetime Emmy nominations on Tuesday, July 12.

The TV Academy made the announcement on Thursday, June 30, revealing that Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma will join the duo for the reading. The event will be live-streamed at Emmys.com.

“It’s been another exceptional year of television with an abundance of remarkable programs and performances,” Scherma said in a statement (via Deadline). “We are thrilled to have JB and Melissa on board to help us celebrate the extraordinary shows, producers, storytellers and talent that continue to shape and elevate our dynamic medium.”

Smoove is best known for playing Leon on HBO’s long-running Larry David comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm. His other credits include Real Husbands of Hollywood, The Millers, Harley Quinn, and Mapleworth Murders, which earned him an Emmy last year for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama.

Fumero is most recognized for her role as Officer Amy Santiago in the NBC/Fox sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, having starred in all eight seasons. Her other credits include Gossip Girl, One Day at a Time, Diary of a Future President, and the animated series M.O.D.O.K.

Blockbuster is a comedy series set at the last remaining Blockbuster Video store. Fumero has a lead role in the project alongside Randall Park (WandaVision), while Smoove will appear in a recurring role.

