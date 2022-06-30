Reba McEntire has set her next Lifetime original movie with Reba McEntire’s The Hammer. The country music legend will executive produce and star in the film, which reunites her with Reba co-star Melissa Peterman (Young Sheldon) and also stars Kay Shioma Metchie and Rex Linn.

McEntire and Peterman played Reba Hart and Barbra Jean Booker-Hart (“B.J.”) in Reba from 2001 to 2007. B.J. had an affair with Reba’s husband, Brock Hart (Christopher Rich) while their marriage was on the rocks and married him after their divorce. McEntire and Peterman had a previous on-screen reunion in ABC Family’s Baby Daddy, and now they’ll play sisters in The Hammer.

The movie is inspired by the real life of traveling circuit judge, Kim Wanker, “who hands down justice unlike anyone else,” as Lifetime describes. McEntire will play Wanker, who will be named Kim Wheeler in the movie. As the logline teases, Wheeler is “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed Judge of the 5th District of Nevada and is one of the few traveling judges left in America. After the reigning judge passes away under suspicious circumstances, Kim finds herself covering a circuit that stretches between Las Vegas and Reno — a rugged, often desolate area where anything and everything can happen.

“With gavel in hand, she lays down the law with a no-nonsense brand of justice, that quickly earns her the nickname ‘The Hammer,'” it continues. “As the investigation of the former judge’s death heats up, Kim’s sister Kris (Peterman), who runs the local brothel, suddenly becomes the prime suspect, and Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served.”

Linn plays Bart Crawford, a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives. And Metchie plays Vicky, the tough talking bailiff who serves as Kim’s right hand and trusted friend. A release date will be announced at a later time.

The Hammer marks McEntire’s second collaboration with Lifetime. She previously starred in and executive produced her 2021 holiday film, Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune.

Reba McEntire’s The Hammer, Original Movie Premiere, TBA, Lifetime