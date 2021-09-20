Kate Winslet Reveals Talks Are Happening For Potential ‘Mare of Easttown’ Season 2

Following her Outstanding Lead Actress win at the 2021 Emmys, Kate Winslet gave Mare of Easttown fans something of their own to celebrate as she teased a second season of the HBO drama.

Mare of Easttown had a successful Sunday night, with three of its stars (Winslet, Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson) taking home trophies in major acting categories — four if you count Jean Smart‘s win for Hacks. But perhaps the most exciting news came at the post-show virtual backstage press conference when Winslet confirmed that talks are happening to bring back the critically acclaimed crime drama.

“There are conversations. There are lots of ideas floating around, but I think until there’s a script that we can all look at and take a view of, is it another story worth telling or not, then we don’t know. Honestly, I don’t know,” the Oscar-winning actress told Entertainment Tonight.

Answering a question from Deadline on the same subject, Winslet added, “We’re not going to match what we already did, nor should we try, but we should do at least provide something that’s as captivating and entertaining as Season 1.”

Last month, the show’s creator Brad Ingelsby told The Hollywood Reporter that, while he is open to a second season, he has some apprehension. “I think there’s enough stories, in terms of mystery, that you’ll be able to create a new one,” he said. “But it’s the personal journey that scares me a little bit, because we used a lot of the tools in the toolbox in season one.”

The emotional toll of the series is certainly something that still weighs on Winslet, who explained that even if a second season was to go ahead, she would have to seriously consider reprising her role as gritty Pennsylvania detective Mare Sheehan.

“It would be a lot to consider because, honestly, it was so hard,” she stated. “It took something of me. I had to take this year off, did a little therapy; truly I’ve taken a minute to put myself back together. So I’d have to really think that through, because sometimes you have to look after your own mental health and things like that.”

