‘Paper Girls’ Teaser Unveils Time Travel Shenanigans in First Look (VIDEO)

Amazon Studios has unveiled its first teaser for the upcoming series Paper Girls based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s best-selling graphic novels.

Expected to arrive Friday, July 29 on Prime Video with all eight episodes, Paper Girls shares a high-stakes story told through the eyes of four girls Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), Erin Tieng (Lai Nelet), Mac Coyle (Sofia Rosinsky), and KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza). Known as the paper girls, Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ are out on their delivery route in the morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they find themselves caught up in the crossfire between warring time-travelers.

This encounter will change the course of their lives forever as they’re transported into the future, as teased in the promo video, below. Viewers will follow along as the girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past. The only thing is, this trip to the future brings the face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves.

This reality forces them to reconcile with the fact that their futures are vastly different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined. All the while, they’re also being hunted by a militant faction of time-travelers known as the Old Watch who have outlawed time travel for the purpose of staying in power.

In order to survive this unusual situation, the girls have to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves. As seen in the teaser, this may be harder than it sounds as a young Erin comes face-to-face with her adult self, played by Ali Wong.

Also featured in the series are Nate Corddry as Larry and Adina Porter as Prioress. Paper Girls is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television in association with Plan B. The series is executive produced by Vaughan, Chiang, Christopher C. Rogers, Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell, Steven Prinz, and Plan B. Catch the teaser, below, and don’t miss Paper Girls when the show arrives later this summer.

