'Paper Girls' Graphic Novels Being Adapted to Series at Amazon

Amazon Studios has ordered Paper Girls, a new series based on the best-selling graphic novel series from Brian K. Vaughan (above) and artist Cliff Chiang.

Brought to viewers by Legendary Television in association with Plan B, Paper Girls tells the story of four young girls who become caught in a conflict between warring factions of time-travelers while delivering papers the morning after Halloween in 1988. This encounter sends them on an adventure through time that will save the world.

The show will follow the girls as they travel between our present, the past and the future, encountering versions of themselves along the way. During this journey they'll have to choose whether to embrace or reject their fates.

Among the executive producers attached are Stephany Folsom, Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers who will also serve as co-showrunners. Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang will both executive produce the series as well.

"As huge fans of what Brian and Cliff created in Paper Girls, we couldn't be more excited by the opportunity to bring this incredible adventure to life," said Folsom, Cantwell and Rogers. "This is a story with so much heart, and so many unique colors and dimensions — our sincere hope is not only to do justice to the source material, but to make Paper Girls unlike anything else currently on TV."

The graphic novel series is known for its empowering feminist messages and originally debuted in 2015, running for 30 issues throughout July 2019.

"We love bringing Paper Girls to our global Amazon Prime Video audience as an original series. Brian's beloved, widely acclaimed and multiple Eisner Award-winning story delivers a gripping concept grounded by compelling characters," said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. "We have a great partnership with Legendary and Plan B, and the perfect creative team of Stephany, Christopher, and Christopher, to bring Brian and Cliff’s graphic novels to life."

Stay tuned for more details as work gets underway on Paper Girls.

Paper Girls, TBA, Amazon Prime Video