‘Zombies 3’ Alien Invasion Trailer Released by Disney+ (VIDEO)

The third installment of the Zombies franchise is heading to Disney+ on July 15, and the streamer is whetting viewers’ appetites with a new trailer for the upcoming film.

“Welcome back to Seabrook, where humans, zombies, and werewolves have learned to live together,” the teaser begins as we see the people and monsters of Seabrook High enjoying daily life. That all changes when a UFO carrying a group of blue-haired aliens lands on the school grounds, kick-starting a turf war with the students of Seabrook.

Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly reprise their roles as zombie Zed and cheerleader Addison, respectively. The film follows the pair as they begin their senior year at Seabrook High, with Zed making college plans and Addison preparing for an all-important cheer-off. However, their plans are thrown out of the window when extraterrestrial beings unexpectedly arrive in their town.

Zombies 3 also stars Chandler Kinney as Willa, Ariel Martin as Wynter, Pearce Joza as Wyatt, Carla Jeffery as Bree, Trevor Tordjman as Bucky, Kylee Russell as Eliza, Terry Hu as A-spen, Matt Cornett as A-lan, Kyra Tantao as A-li, James Godfrey as Bonzo, and Kingston Foster as Zoey. RuPaul Charles will provide the voice of “The Mothership.”

Paul Hoen returns to direct the film from a screenplay by David Light and Joseph Raso, who also wrote the first two movies. Hoen, Light, and Raso also serve as executive producers alongside Suzanne Farwell.

In addition to Zombies 3 premiering on Disney+ on Friday, July 15, a special “Lost Song” edition of the movie will air on Disney Channel on Friday, August 12, 2022.

