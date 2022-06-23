Real-life married couple Mandy Patinkin (Homeland) and Kathryn Grody (The Lemon Sisters) will star in the Seasoned pilot for Showtime. The comedy is inspired by their actual relationship, which is adorably documented on Patinkin’s TikTok with the help of their son, Gideon Grody-Patinkin, who is also one of the new show’s creators.

Seasoned will be a half-hour comedy following “the delightfully tumultuous relationship and life of a successful, gregarious, deeply committed, slightly insane married couple played by Patinkin and Grody — roles they’ve been rehearsing for the last 43 years,” the logline describes, per Deadline. “The source of their unending magic is the same as their unending woe: that they’ve stayed together all this time.”

The series is created by Ewen Wright and Grody-Patinkin. The couple and their son will executive produce the pilot along with Wright (who will also direct), Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch, and Isabel Richardson. Jake Fuller produces, and JAX Media produces the pilot for Showtime. Production begins in July in New York City. Naturally, the Grody-Patinkin family reacted to the news on TikTok. Check out the charming video, below.

A representative for Showtime said Seasoned is very much inspired by the couples’ TikTok content.

“Mandy and Kathryn helped me and millions of online viewers get through the pandemic with their wonderfully warm, funny and inspired social media posts,” Gary Levine, co-president of entertainment at Showtime, said in a statement. “Together they fearlessly show us the joy and the chaos of marriage, aging and grappling with the indignities of everyday life. We are thrilled to welcome them back to Showtime, along with their talented son Gideon and his partner Ewen who are expanding their posts into a half-hour comedy pilot for us.”

Patinkin starred in Homeland for eight seasons at Showtime. The show would mark the Emmy winner’s return to the network, should it be picked up to series. The Princess Bride alum won an Emmy for his work on Chicago Hope, has been nominated for an Emmy seven times, and has a Tony Award and three total Tony nominations under his belt. He recently appeared in The Good Fight, Life Itself, and Wonder and will next lead Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem for Hulu.

Grody is a seasoned actor as well (no pun intended). She starred in 1989’s The Lemon Sisters alongside Diane Keaton and Carol Kane and also starred in My Bodyguard. She’s received Drama Desk nominations for her performance her one-woman show, A Mom’s Life, plus an Obie nomination for her work in Top Girls and as an ensemble member in The Marriage of Bette and Boo.