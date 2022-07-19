There’s a new man on campus when the black-ish spinoff, grown-ish, returns for its fifth season. Junior Johnson (Marcus Scribner, above) enrolls at his sister Zoey’s (Yara Shahidi) alma mater, Cal U.

At 22, Junior’s real-world experience sets him apart from the typical freshman, Scribner says. “He knows what he wants — or so he thinks — and tries not to let [distractions] stop him from achieving his goals.” Still, the actor adds, “He realizes that to go to college he has to truly do college and, man, he gets up to some crazy stuff!”

Newly single, Junior is “100 percent” ready to mingle. The large dating pool “leads to a much more laid-back, looser Junior,” Scribner hints.

As for how Zoey, who moved to New York City post-graduation, remains in the fold, she’s back to help Junior settle in. And then? “It’s all in the first episode!”

Grown-ish, Season 5 premiere, Wednesday, July 20, 10/9c, Freeform