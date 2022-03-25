‘grown-ish’: 6 Original Cast Members Exit Ahead of Season 5

Freeform’s sitcom grown-ish is shaking things up ahead of the fifth season as six original cast members are leaving the college-set show.

As reported by TVLine, the Season 4 finale marked the end of an era as the graduation-themed episode said goodbye to original cast members Francia Raisa (Ana), Emily Arlook (Nomi), Chloe Bailey (Jazz), Luka Sabbat (Luca), Halle Bailey (Sky), and Jordan Buhat (Vivek). The six actors will not be returning for Season 5.

However, there will be a handful of returning stars for the upcoming fifth season, including Yara Shahidi (Zoey), Trevor Jackson (Aaron), and Diggy Simmons (Doug). But the show will turn its attention to a new group of students arriving at the California University of Liberal Arts, including black-ish‘s Marcus Scribner (Junior).

“Francia, Emily, Chloe, Halle, Luka, and Jordan will always be a part of the ‘-ish’ family. This new season isn’t a goodbye, we are just expanding the world; there will always be an open door for them to return,” said Season 5 showrunners Zakiyyah Alexander and Courtney Lilly (via TVLine). “For season 5, we’re excited to dive deeper into the storylines of Zoey, Aaron, and Doug in their post-grad adventures and welcome a new dynamic class to Cal-U, including Junior (Marcus Scribner).”

The series, created by Kenya Barris and Larry Wilmore, premiered on January 3, 2018, as a spinoff from the ABC sitcom black-ish. It follows the Johnson family’s firstborn daughter Zoey as she leaves the family to go to college and discovers that her journey to adulthood and departure from the family does not go the way she hoped.

Season 5 is executive produced by Barris, Alexander, Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins, and Michael Petok. ABC Signature produces the series.

grown-ish, Season 5, TBA, Freeform