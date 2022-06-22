A Dragon Looms Large in ‘House of the Dragon’ Key Art (PHOTO)

Appropriately, a dragon looms large in the key art for HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones prequel.

HBO has released the art for House of the Dragon, which will premiere on Sunday, August 21, at 9/8c. (The series will also be available to stream on HBO Max, as HBO Originals are.) Check out the poster in full below.

The 10-episode drama is based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The series, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones (which ran eight seasons on HBO from 2011 to 2019), tells the story of House Targaryen. House of Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon (“The Sea Snake”), Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

The cast also includes Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen, Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen, Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower, Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon, Ryan Corr as Ser Harwin ‘Breakbones’ Strong, Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen, Jefferson Hall as Tyland Lannister and Lord Jason Lannister, David Horovitch as Grand Maester Mellos, Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon, John Macmillan as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen, Theo Nate as Ser Laenor Velaryon, Matthew Needham as Larys Strong, Bill Paterson as Lord Lyman Beesbury, Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen, Gavin Spokes as Lord Lyonel Strong, and Savannah Steyn as Lady Laena Velayron.

Martin co-created the series with Ryan Condal. Writer Condal and director Miguel Sapochnik serve as co-showrunners. The series is executive produced by Martin, Condal, Sapochnik, writer Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis, and Ron Schmidt.

House of the Dragon, Series Premiere, Sunday, August 21, 9/8c, HBO