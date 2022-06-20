‘Queen of the Universe’: Mel B Joins as Judge for Season 2

Another superstar is joining Paramount+ hit global singing competition.

As part of its launch in the UK and Ireland, the streaming service has announced that Melanie Brown, a.k.a. Mel B, is joining the star-studded panel of judges for Queen of the Universe Season 2. Returning as judges are: platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy-winning producer and judge of RuPaul’s Drag Race Michelle Visage, multi-Emmy and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams, and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel. (Leona Lewis is not returning from Season 1.) Graham Norton will also return as host.

Queen of the Universe follows the world’s most talented drag queens battling it out for global domination, with countries going head to head as they spotlight their top talent. In each episode, the world’s fiercest queens debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges in the hopes of being crowned the “Queen of the Universe.”

Mel B, after performing as part of the Spice Girls, has judged other TV shows including America’s Got Talent and The X Factor UK. She has also fronted shows like Lip Sync UK and Dancing With the Stars in Australia.

Queen of the Universe is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning franchise RuPaul’s Drag Race. It is part of Paramount+’s growing slate of original unscripted programming, including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars, The Real World: Homecoming (reunions for the New York, Los Angeles, and New Orleans seasons), The Challenge: All Stars (currently airing its third season), and the upcoming All Star Shore (premiering June 29).

Queen of the Universe, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, Paramount+