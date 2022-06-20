Paramount+ Unveils International Slate Including French Horror and El Chapo Drama

Ahead of Paramount+‘s U.K. launch later this week, the streaming service has announced a slate of seven new international titles, including a French fantasy horror series, a Mexican drama about El Chapo’s teenage beauty queen wife, and a German “hacktivist” thriller starring Saskia Rosendahl (pictured, above)

The streamer unveiled the slate on Monday, June 20, while also revealing a plan to commission 150 international originals by 2025. This comes after Paramount previously committed to greenlighting 50 international scripted originals in 2022, with titles including Sexy Beast (U.K.), Bosé (Spain), The Chemistry of Death (Germany), Impact (France), and Los Enviados (The Envoys) (Mexico), and many more.

Among the newly announced titles is France’s Marie Antoinette Serial Killer, an 8-hour young adult fantasy-horror that follows four American girls on spring break in Paris who find themselves caught up in a mysterious, almost supernatural murder spree. Based on a novel by author Katie Alender, the series was created and developed by executive producers Beth Tapper and Mitch Watson.

The slate includes two Mexican productions, including Sinaloa’s First Lady, a series that chronicles the fascinating yet volatile life of Emma Coronel, El Chapo’s infamous bride who turned from innocent farm girl to Mexico’s most formidable crime wife. The second is the suspense thriller movie One Must Die, about seven people who are kidnapped and suddenly find themselves part of a deadly game.

From Italy comes CIRCEO, a docuseries about the Circeo Massacre, a case from the 1970s where two teenage girls were found in the trunk of a car in Rome, naked, wrapped in blankets, and drenched in blood. One was dead, the other one alive. The series reflects on a watershed moment in the path of the emancipation of Italian women.

There are also two projects from Germany, A Thin Line, which follows “hacktivist” twin sisters inseparable in their quest to expose environmental wrongdoing by any means necessary, and The Sheikh, based on a true story of a simple man ridiculed as the village idiot in his hometown, who reinvents himself as the heir of an Arabic fortune.

Finally, Murder of God’s Banker is a four-part docuseries that recounts the murder of Italian fugitive banker Roberto Calvi, whose body is found hanging off a London bridge.

See Also 'Cobra Kai' Star Peyton List to Lead Paramount+ Drama ‘School Spirits’ 'Pretty Little Liars' EP Oliver Goldstick is showrunner on series which is based on graphic novel set in the afterlife.

“Paramount’s story began with the longest-running studio in Hollywood, and today we span the globe with our worldwide production studios that create hits for audiences around the world, which now live all in one place: Paramount+,” said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+. “As the service continues to expand internationally, there’s a great opportunity for content to travel globally, opening up a world of opportunities for talent and creators.”