Where better to maybe get a second chance at love than at a beautiful resort? And who better to try to help two heartbroken individuals than someone who knew she’d found love after just “one look”?

That’s part of the story Alice (Mary-Margaret Humes) shares in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of Hallmark Channel’s new movie, Two Tickets to Paradise, premiering June 25. Hannah (Ashley Williams) and Josh (Ryan Paevey) end up at the bar Alice owns. “It’s a great place to escape all the tourists and all those love-stricken couples over at the resort,” Alice explains.

“Love. Not really sure I understand what that is anymore. Can either of you explain it to me? Because I think I’m at a loss,” Hannah admits. Watch the clip above to see what Josh and Alice have to say — and how love led the latter where she is. Plus, check out an exclusive image of the cast below.

In Two Tickets to Paradise, part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event (and shot entirely on location in Oahu!), Hannah and Josh are strangers who meet on what feels like the worst day of their lives: both have been stood up at the altar and sit next to each other in the park. After that meeting, they each have the morale boost needed to going on their honeymoon vacations anyway.

Soon after they embark, they realize they have landed at the same honeymoon resort and keep crossing paths in tropical paradise. Alice, who lives on the island, is Josh’s friend, and she shares her wisdom with the heartbroken duo. Seeing the futility of fighting fate, Hannah and Josh eventually join forces and help learn from one other to enjoy their vacations.

Two Tickets to Paradise is an Island Film Group Production. Jason Sallee is executive producer. Ric Galindez and Roy Tjioe are producers. Dustin Rikert directed a script by Tracy Andreen and Kevin P. Taft.

Two Tickets to Paradise, Movie Premiere, Saturday, June 25, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel