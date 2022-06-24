Ryan Paevey on Love, Hawaii & Shirtlessness in ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ (VIDEO)

How common is it for two people who were both dumped at the altar to actually find each other? That’s the setup of the fun new Hallmark romance Two Tickets to Paradise, which kicks off with Josh Wyatt (Ryan Paevey) and Hannah Holt (Ashley Williams) meeting and bonding over their mutual heartbreak. And after Josh urges Hannah to go through with her honeymoon in Hawaii, he ends up at the same hotel!

“We both kind of undergo a similar journey to letting go, just at a slightly different time,” Paevey tells TV Insider about what connects the two characters — both who could stand to be a little looser about how they live their lives.

Also in the film are fun activities like surfing and a three-legged race with Josh and Hannah competing against other couples staying at the hotel. “We shot the three-legged race right in the main area of the Royal Hawaiian hotel so we had a whole bunch of people watching us,” Paevey laughed about shooting the fun scene in the film. “There isn’t a ton of dancing in this film but they did manage to give us a coordination test nonetheless…we had a blast.”

And given the island setting of the film, even Paevey noticed that there were quite a bit more occasions for him to be without his shirt in Two Tickets to Paradise than in the usual Hallmark film. “I’m not used to being shirtless in these things and maybe once upon a time I was hyper-fit,” he says, “[but] when we got the email about this, I was eating pizza with my manager. I started running every day and I tried to go back to my psycho-fit ways for about two weeks before we filmed.”

Two Tickets to Paradise, Saturday, June 25, 8/7c, Hallmark Channel