‘Buckhead Shore’ Cast on Why You Should Watch Their ‘Lake Life’ MTV Reality Show

Jerzdays are about to get buck wild with the addition of Buckhead Shore. Joining the original Jersey Shore, Floribama Shore, and other incarnations around the world, MTV’s latest reality series chronicles “Lake Life” for longtime friends in Atlanta’s upscale Buckhead, Georgia.

JuJu Barney, Katie Canham, Savannah Gabriel, Adamo Giraldo, Parker Lipman, Bethania Locke, Pat Muresan, Chelsea Prescott, and DJ Simmons head to the lake for their annual summer gathering. Only this time, cameras are following the fun and drama. At the center is Lipman, whose family owns Zaxby’s chicken fast-food chain. The “head buck” finds himself with his girlfriend Gabriel and ex Canham under one roof. What could go wrong?

Ahead of the premiere, we sat down with members of the cast to talk about why their show is a Shore watch.

Bethania, I know you came from a strict household. How did the parents respond to the idea of you doing reality TV?

Bethania Locke: Yeah, my parents were definitely like, what is this about? They weren’t sure what it was going to be, but they ended up being supportive. My mom is on it with me, too. They ended up rallying behind me.

Adamo, you’re coming out to loved ones. How is it knowing your experience might potentially help others?

Adamo Giraldo: I know a lot of people deal with that in wanting to come out but have fear of the backlash and maybe losing their families. I don’t want to say I took one for the team, but I felt it was important to show other people you’re not the only one going through it.

There is certainly a unique house dynamic with people who have been dating and now are dating. Parker, Katie, and Savannah talk about how you managed to coexist.

Parker Lipman: It is definitely a sticky situation, to say the least.

Savannah Gabriel: It was definitely awkward.

Parker: When Katie and I initially sold the show, it was us in quarantine locked in the lake house together. We were together, but we technically weren’t together. But all we had was each other. We’ve always been on and off for the last three to four years. Savannah was my girlfriend, and she came on as well. There was a back-and-forth dynamic. I love them both. It’s a weird situation for me. Having them both under the same roof, there was definitely a lot of that animosity.

Savannah: A lot.

What got you over that initial hump?

Parker: Honestly, Juju helped me out a lot. He has this thing called “The Player’s Book.” He was giving lessons through all of this. Honestly, I threw it out to all of my friends asking for advice.

Katie Canham: We hold Parker accountable. Not that cool.

Savannah: We definitely put him in his place.

This show has a pretty diverse cast, which wasn’t always the case on these ensemble casts.

Juju Barney: It’s definitely a change for me. I never really watched reality TV, so this is all new to me.

Chelsea Prescott: It’s definitely different, but I’m excited for what’s to come from all of it. I’m fortunate for this opportunity to share part of my life.

What do you think makes this show stands out besides the setting?

Chelsea: The diversity and backgrounds are so beautiful and unique. You never get to see people like that cohesively come together and unify as a strong friend group and friend circle.

Bethania: We’ve all known each other for a really long time. That helps when it’s right at the start. So I think that is different compared to the other shows.

Parker: Not to mention we’ve been going up to my lake house for the last 15 years. I feel like something always happens or goes down, so for them to capture that on camera is everything.

Katie and Parker, take me through the process of getting the show greenlit. Was there a long gestation process?

Katie: We had three separate interviews and it was all during COVID. It was me and him at the lake house butting heads so much. I feel like we were so fiery with each other that they thought it was funny.

Parker: Not only that but we were broken up. We went toward each other during quarantine because we didn’t want to be near anyone else. At the time, all we had were each other.

With this being the first season, what do think viewers will appreciate about each of your stories?

Juju: The realness. It’s more than 100. It’s pure us. We’re not just becoming people. Most of us already have careers, so you’re getting the real us. It’s hard for people to put themselves out there when they aren’t truly putting themselves out there like we are.

Kate: We are definitely straight up with what is going on in our lives. It’s not artificial.

Pat: I just hope people can see our authenticity. I don’t want people to say, “They are such wannabes.” We’re still goofy kids at the end of the day.

Parker: It definitely was not the easiest thing I did in my life. I learned a lot about myself just because it was so raw and real.

Savannah: I think our stories are super relatable, so people will appreciate that too.

Chelsea: I feel we’ve all been through so many trials and tribulations. So to have it magnified is kind of cool and amazing. People will not just see the outer layer but the heart of someone.

Bethania: I think because we come from such diverse backgrounds. We’ve all been through our own struggles and somehow we’ve all remained a solid friend group at the end of the day. I’m excited for people to see that. We get in a lot of s**t, but at the end of the day, it’s all love.

Are you ready for your public profile to be even more amplified along with social media judgment?

Parker: For me, it’s highlighted that my father owns a very large franchise. I think it’s pretty cool I can shed some light on that brand. Since this will be aired globally, I think it will impact things in a really great way.

Juju: Magic City brand has always been out there, and I’ve been behind the scenes. So I feel like for me, [it’s] to get out on the front page instead of behind the scenes.

How would you sum up the season?

Katie: Juicy, juicy, juicy.

Chelsea: You honestly don’t know what is going to happen next.

Parker: It’s going to be crazy.

How is it being part of the MTV Shore family?

Juju: It’s an honor.

Katie: I think Atlanta needed something like this.

Parker: There are people talking crap, but at the end of the day, we are part of one of the largest franchises in TV history.

Adamo: A franchise that helped MTV. It’s the coolest thing ever. I can’t believe we are a part of it.

Buckhead Shore, Series Premiere, Thursday, June 23, 9/8c, MTV