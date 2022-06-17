Hayden Christensen on ‘Joy’ of Reviving Darth Vader for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ (VIDEO)

Nice to see so many folks coming back over to the Darth side.

After decades of derision for the Star Wars prequels, Hayden Christensen is finally feeling the love. Thanks to Disney+‘s Obi-Wan Kenobi, which reunites the Canadian actor with on-screen buddy Ewan McGregor for an epic six-part second round, Christensen is currently killing it, mostly in the show’s flashbacks to his pre-Palpatine Anakin Skywalker. And let’s face it, there was no way this show was going to work without these two crossing paths — and lightsabers — again.

“I thought it was so exciting,” he recalls of the first time McGregor mentioned the possibility of a return to the galaxy far, far away. “But it wasn’t until I got the call from LucasFilm that [director] Deborah Chow wanted to get together that I knew I was actually going to get to be a part of it.”

And while the chance to map out Anakin’s evolution from being fitted with Vader’s iconic outfit 10 years ago (in Revenge of the Sith) until now, “has been a joy” for the actor, he agrees that Obi-Wan offers a version of the villain that is also next-level lethal. “I am with you… there’s some terrifying stuff there.”

Based on how the twist-filled penultimate episode just ended this week, we’re betting even more scares await.