‘Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight’: Netflix Releases Trailer (VIDEO)

Jack Black is back as Po the Panda and is set to embark on a globe-trotting quest in Netflix‘s new animated series Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight.

The streamer has unveiled the trailer (watch below) for the new series, which sees Black’s Po teaming up with Rita Ora‘s no-nonsense English knight Wandering Blade for an epic adventure. In the clip, Po is blamed for the destruction of a village after he does battle with a mysterious pair of weasels. This sets the Dragon Master on a journey of redemption to clear his name and bring justice.

Po and Wandering Blade set forth on a mission to find the magical weapons stolen by the weasels and save the world from destruction. And along the way, these two mismatched warriors may even learn a thing or two from each other.

The upcoming series is the first time Black has voiced Po in a television adaptation of the hit the movie franchise. He previously voiced the character for the original Kung Fu Panda film in 2008 before reprising the role for Kung Fu Panda 2 in 2011 and Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. A TV version, Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness, launched on Nickelodeon in 2011, where Mick Wingert voiced Po.

In addition to Black and Ora, the new series also stars James Hong as Mr. Ping, Chris Geere as Klaus Dumont, Della Saba as Veruca Dumont, Rahnuma Panthaky as Rukhmini, Ed Weeks as Colin, and Amy Hill as Pei Pei.

The project is executive produced by Black, Peter Hastings, and Shaunt Nigoghossian, with Chris Amick and Ben Bekler serving as co-exec producers. DreamWorks Animation is the studio.

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, Premieres, Thursday, July 14, Netflix