3 Crime Shows to Stream on Amazon Prime Video & IMDb TV

Here’s how to get your crime show fix on Amazon Prime Video and its free streaming service, IMDb TV.

Body of Proof

The doctor is in…vestigating murders. Dana Delany (above) stars as prickly neurosurgeon turned Philadelphia medical examiner Megan Hunt, a brilliant (and arrogant!) professional who uses her unparalleled medical knowledge to solve crimes alongside the cops. The only thing sharper than her scalpel? Her tongue. Seasons 1–3 available now on IMDb TV

Hightown

Jackie Quiñones is a mess. The National Marine Fisheries Service agent (Chicago Fire’s Monica Raymund) drinks too much, does drugs and doesn’t listen to authority. Especially when she finds the body of a dead woman washed up on a beach and takes it upon herself to look into the murder. Season 1 available through October

Motive

Viewers get a glimpse of the crime and the killer at the outset of each episode. So the thrill in watching this 2013–16 police procedural is seeing how Vancouver detective Angie Flynn (Kristin Lehman) and her team connect the dots between the victim and the perp and unravel the reasoning behind the wrongdoing. Seasons 1–4 available now on IMDb TV