Netflix has added to the cast of Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe’s upcoming scripted comedy.

Joining the father and son duo in Unstable are Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, and Aaron Branch as series regulars. Fred Armisen, Tom Allen, and JT Parr will be recurring guest stars. The series was created by the Lowes and Victor Fresco, and they will executive produce with Marc Buckland.

Unstable follows an introverted son, Jackson (John Owen Lowe), who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, Ellis (Rob Lowe), in order to save him and his successful biotech company from disaster. It is inspired by Rob and John Owen Lowe’s social media relationship, in which the latter often humorously trolls his father.

Clifford will play Anna, the company’s Chief Financial Officer who has been with Ellis since the beginning. Described as “strong, smart, opinionated, and 100 percent loyal” to him, she’s one of the few who can go toe-to-toe with Ellis. Marsh and Ferreira will play Luna and Ruby, genius biotech engineers, friends, and partners who work in the lab. They’re complete opposites, with Luna the shy and awkward one happy to let the more outgoing, friendly, and accessible Ruby do the talking. Branch will play Jackson’s longtime friend, Malcolm, the project manager for the game-changing venture the company has been working on. While he’s an extrovert, he’s insecure since he’s not a scientist in a world of scientific geniuses.

Armisen’s Leslie is Ellis’ board-appointed therapist who is desperate to be liked. Allen and Parr will play not very bright brothers TJ and Chaz, who only have each other and are Ellis’ adversaries. They’re on the board because their father helped fund Ellis’ company.

Unstable, Series Premiere, TBA, Netflix