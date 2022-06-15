‘Maggie’ Sees Her Own Future in Trailer for New Hulu Series (VIDEO)

Hulu has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming series Maggie which tells the story of a young psychic who is thrown off her game when she suddenly gets a peek into her own future.

While dating is hard enough without the ability to see other people’s futures, and that’s exactly the case for Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse). Her ability allows her to see into the future lives of her friends, parents, clients, and random people on the street.

But when she gets glimpses of her own destiny after meeting an unexpected stranger, as teased in the trailer, below, Maggie’s romantic life gets even more complicated than she previously thought. The show asks the question of can you let yourself fall in love when you think you know how it ends?

While Maggie probably should have seen this coming, new developments take her in unexpected directions. “I’m not supposed to see my own future, this never happened before,” Maggie laments, revealing that in her vision of the future, “I was married with a kid.”

In her vision, she sees herself married to Ben (David Del Rio), a stranger she happens to give a reading to, but things get complex when he moves into her building…. with his girlfriend. It’s a fine line to walk as Maggie must navigate this uncharted territory.

Will her vision prove true or is something amiss? Only time will tell. Written and produced by Justin Adler and Maggie Mull, Maggie stars Rittenhouse, Del Rio, Nichole Sakura, Leonardo Nam, Angelique Cabral, Ray Ford, Chloe Bridges, Kerri Kenney, and Chris Elliott. Meanwhile, Evan Hayes, Jeff Morton, and Natalia Anderson also serve as executive producers on the show from 20th Television.

Don’t miss it, catch a first look at Maggie, below, and tune into the series when it premieres this July on Hulu.

Maggie, Series Premiere, Wednesday, July 6, Hulu