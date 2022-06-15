New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Sylvester Stallone) gets a look at life after prison in the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ series Tulsa King.

“When I was 17, I wanted to be a gangster. I married this life, and now after keeping my mouth shut, I’m going to see if it married me back,” Dwight says. Then, when he finds out he’s being sent to Tulsa, he asks, “Is this a joke?” Watch the video below to see Stallone in action as Dwight, in prison, getting out, and in Tulsa… where it’s very obvious he’s new in town.

Tulsa King, from Yellowstone‘s Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter, follows Dwight following his release from prison after 25 years. Then, he’s unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a “crew” from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet. The series also stars Andrea Savage, Martin Starr, Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza, Jay Will, A.C. Peterson, and Garrett Hedlund.

The new series premieres on Paramount+ on November 13 with the first two episodes. And like with Sheridan’s 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount Network will also air a special simulcast event of the debut episode after the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere that day. The second episode of Tulsa King will also air on Paramount Network, after the November 20 episode of Yellowstone.

Tulsa King is executive produced by Sheridan, Winter (who also serves as showrunner and writer), Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Allen Coulter, and Braden Aftergood. It is the latest addition to Sheridan’s slate on Paramount+ which, in addition to the aforementioned 1883 and Mayor of Kingstown, includes the upcoming Lioness, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Land Man, and 1932 (working title).

Tulsa King, Series Premiere, Sunday, November 13, Paramount+