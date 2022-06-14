‘Only Murders in the Building’: Charles, Mabel & Oliver Are Being Framed in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Only Murders in the Building is gearing up for a Season 2 return in just a few short days and Hulu is giving viewers a sneak peek at what’s to come with a brand-new trailer.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) in the Season 1 finale, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) are under the law enforcement’s gaze as suspects in the murder. And things aren’t looking particularly good for Mabel who was found standing over Bunny’s body which was impaled with one of her knitting needles.

“You are all persons of interest in this case,” Detective Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) warns the podcasting trio. As they’re all implicated in Bunny’s homicide, Charles, Oliver, and Mable find themselves the subjects of a competing podcast. Along with trying to clear their names, they must also deal with neighbors who think they’ve committed murder.

“Someone’s trying to frame us,” Oliver says in the trailer, below. Charles tries soothing everyone by saying, “This is gonna be fine,” before adding after a pause, “It could be bad.” But as the trio do their best to uncover the mystery at hand, Mabel says, “Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments.”

“Whoever’s doing this is toying with us,” Oliver acknowledges, but who could that person be? The trailer teases plenty of great returning stars and cameos including Tina Fey, Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Cara Delevingne, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine, who plays Bunny’s mother.

Check out all of the twists and turns in store for the hilarious trio, below, and don’t miss Only Murders in the Building when the show returns to Hulu this summer.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 28, Hulu