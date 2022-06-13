Michelle Yeoh to Lead ‘The Brothers Sun’ at Netflix

Michelle Yeoh is gearing up for her next TV role as the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress boards Netflix‘s The Brothers Sun.

She’ll star in the eight-episode, action-packed dark comedy from creators Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu which has been described as a family soap set in Los Angeles and Taiwan. The Brothers Sun features an all-Asian writers room and an all-Asian cast.

Yeoh’s casting was announced on Netflix’s social media, she’ll play Eileen “Mama” Sun, a woman who has built a new life for herself and her son in Los Angeles, far away from her past in Taiwan. She joins cast members Justin Chien, Sam Song Li, Highdee Kuan, and Joon Lee.

The show revolves around Taipei gangster Charles Sun (Justin Chien) who has settled into life as a killer, but when his father is shot by an assassin, he travels to L.A. to protect his mother and completely unaware brother Bruce (Sam Song Li).

Highdee Kuan steps into the role of Alexis, a young ambitious woman who serves as an assistant DA. Meanwhile, Joon Lee plays TK, an aspiring gangster and Bruce’s best friend since childhood. Joining the show in recurring roles are Alice Hewkin, Jon Xue Zhang, Jenny Yang, Madison Hu, and Rodney To.

The Brothers Sun marks Falchuk’s first solo project with Netflix under his overall deal with the streamer. He serves as showrunner on the series and executive produces alongside Wu, Mikkel Bondesen and Kevin Tancharoen.

Yeoh is currently set to appear in Netflix’s forthcoming series The Witcher: Blood Origin and Disney+‘s American Born Chinese. Her most recent major TV role includes Star Trek: Discovery‘s Captain Philippa Georgiou.