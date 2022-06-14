‘Lois & Clark’ Ended 25 Years Ago: See ‘Super’ Moments from the Show (VIDEO)

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… another Superman show! Yes, before Superman & Lois and before Smallville, the Man of Steel fell in love with a certain Daily Planet reporter in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

The ABC superhero drama, developed by Deborah Joy LeVine, starred Dean Cain as Clark Kent, Superman’s alter-ego, and Teri Hatcher, the woman who quickly becomes Clark’s favorite Metropolis neighbor. Lois and Clark soon fall for one another, despite obstacles both extraterrestrial and terrestrial, like the villainous Lex Luthor (John Shea).

Unfortunately, ABC canceled the show after four seasons, leaving the show unresolved: The Season 4 finale, which aired on June 14, 1997, ended on a cliffhanger. Now that Lois & Clark has been off the air for 25 years, relive highlights from the show with the video clips below.

See Also All the Actors Who Played Superman & Lois Lane on TV (PHOTOS) In light of the 'Superman & Lois' series, look back at the actors who have appeared as Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane.

Superman saves Lois — and a space shuttle

In the pilot episode, Superman literally swallows an explosive to save Lois and a space shuttle from an attempted bombing — then gives the shuttle a “boost” into outer space.

Lois and Lex’s wedding goes horribly awry.

Not only does Lois tell Lex on the altar that she can’t marry him in the Season 1 finale, but the cops crash the wedding to arrest the Metropolis magnate on crimes “too numerous to mention.” So, what does Lex do? He jumps from his penthouse office to his apparent death.

Lois tells Clark she knows he’s Superman

In the Season 2 finale cliffhanger, Clark proposes marriage, but when Season 3 picks up, Lois responds to the proposal by revealing she’s onto his Kryptonian secret. “Who’s asking?” she says. “Clark? Or Superman?”

Lois becomes Ultra Woman

In Season 3’s “Ultra Woman,” the criminal sisters Lucille and Nell Newtritch (played by Troop Beverly Hills costars Shelley Long and Mary Gross) blast Superman with Red Kryptonite, and Lois inherits his superpowers.

Clark leaves for New Krypton

At the end of the third season, Clark — or, should we say, Kal-El — decides to leave Earth to help his fellow Kryptonians on their new planet, New Krypton. And so he and Lois say goodbye forever (or, at least until Clark defeats the evil Kryptonian general Lord Nor in Season 4).

Clark proposes to Lois

Clark and Lois’s Season 3 wedding was, ultimately, a sham: He unwittingly tied the knot with a clone. But in Season 4, Clark asks Lois to marry her — for real this time — after telling her he felt a sense of belonging the day they met. “For a spaceman, you are the most romantic person I’ve ever known,” she responds.

Lois and Clark marry

After seasons of false starts, Lois and Clark finally married in the aptly-titled Season 4 episode “Swear to God, This Time We’re Not Kidding.”

Lois and Clark find a baby

Lois & Clark’s unintended series finale ended on a cliffhanger, with the titular couple finding a baby in a bassinet, accompanied by a note that reads, “Lois and Clark, this child belongs to you.”