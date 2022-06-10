‘For All Mankind,’ Bob Saget ‘Dirty Daddy’ Tribute, Last Spell for ‘Charmed,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season
Apple’s terrific alt-history space-race drama For All Mankind jumps to the 1990s in Season 3, with Mars the next goal. Comics pay loving tribute to the late Bob Saget in a Netflix comedy special. The CW’s Charmed reboot airs its final episode, and cult crime drama Peaky Blinders drops its sixth and final season.
For All Mankind
The space race sets its sight on Mars in the thrilling third season of the fascinating alt-history drama, now moving into the 1990s. While the U.S. and Russia boastfully pledge to get there first, an independent visionary (Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, a more likable Elon Musk type) could surprise them all. “NASA may be changing, but space remains an unrelenting bitch,” growls Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger), the formidable head of the astronaut office, who hasn’t yet decided who’ll lead the U.S. mission: her old buddy and veteran astronaut Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnamen) or next-gen Black female pioneer Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall). Molly’s dire warning about space proves prophetic in the white-knuckle premiere, when a floating and rotating hotel comes into contact with space debris during a high-profile wedding.
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute
Shortly after Bob Saget’s untimely passing in January at 65, some of his most beloved friends and colleagues gathered with family to remember him fondly, and hilariously, at West Hollywood’s Comedy Store. Now airing as part of the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival, the special features reflections by widow Kelly Rizzo-Saget and his daughters, Full House co-stars including John Stamos and Dave Coulier, plus comics Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, Dave Chappelle, Paul Rodriguez, Tim Allen, Jon Lovitz and musicians John Mayer, Jackson Browne and more. Expect to laugh through your tears.
Charmed
Lasting only half as long as the original WB series, the witchy reboot ends its run after four seasons with the Power of Three—Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett)—working with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) to take on the ancient evil known as the Lost One. This is the ultimate test of sisterhood—and also their final spell.
Peaky Blinders
The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama returns after a long hiatus, minus one of its key players: Helen McCrory (Polly), who passed away in 2021. The story picks up in late 1933, with the repeal of Prohibition in the U.S. turning Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and the Peaky Blinders gang toward the opium trade, forcing them to work with sworn enemies. If you’re left wanting more after these six episodes, take heart that they’re already talking about a spinoff movie.
Inside Weekend TV:
- NBA Finals (9 pm/ET, ABC): Following another edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night (8/ET) featuring Chris Evans, the finals continue to a fourth game, with the Golden State Warriors hoping to tie the series with the Boston Celtics, currently leading 2-1.
- The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (10/9c, OWN): In the savory season finale, titled “A Joyful Celebration,” the final three chefs get busy to make a four-course feast, with someone winning the $50,000 prize. Don’t watch on an empty stomach.
- Dateline NBC (10/9c, NBC): Some true-crime stories you couldn’t make up. Josh Mankiewicz reports the bizarre case of Nancy Brophy, an Oregon romance novelist charged with murdering her chef husband years after writing a blog post, “How to Murder Your Husband.” So much for that “those who can’t do, write” theory.
On the Stream:
- The Essex Serpent (streaming on Apple TV+): The atmospheric period drama ends with Will (Tom Hiddleston) desperate to save his ailing wife Stella (Clémence Poésy), whose illness has convinced her to deliver herself to that mysterious and mythical serpent. Also on Apple: new episodes of Tehran and Physical, and the premiere of new children’s series Lovely Little Farm, a live action-animated hybrid about sisters who bond with talking farm animals.
- First Kill (streaming on Netflix): A kinky vampire YA drama series introduces teenage vamp Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook), who picks newly arrived Calliope (Imani Lewis) as her first kill for a rite of supernatural passage. Turns out her prey is descended from a line of slayers, so when sparks fly, it gets complicated.
- Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis (streaming on Amazon Freevee): The former Bravo reality star (Flipping Out) moves to the free streamer with a new series in which he juggles being a single dad and interior designer to the stars (including Anthony Anderson, Melissa Rivers, Mira Sorvino and NCIS’ Wilmer Valderrama).
- Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear (streaming on Disney+): Before the Toy Story spinoff hits theaters next week, a behind-the-scenes special digs into the origins of Buzz Lightyear and the character’s evolution from toy to human.
- W1A (streaming on BritBox): All three seasons are available of the mockumentary satire (2014-17) set at BBC’s London headquarters. Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville stars with his Twenty Twelve co-star Jessica Hynes, and David Tennant is the droll narrator.