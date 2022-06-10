‘For All Mankind,’ Bob Saget ‘Dirty Daddy’ Tribute, Last Spell for ‘Charmed,’ ‘Peaky Blinders’ Final Season

Apple’s terrific alt-history space-race drama For All Mankind jumps to the 1990s in Season 3, with Mars the next goal. Comics pay loving tribute to the late Bob Saget in a Netflix comedy special. The CW’s Charmed reboot airs its final episode, and cult crime drama Peaky Blinders drops its sixth and final season.

Apple TV+

For All Mankind

Season Premiere

The space race sets its sight on Mars in the thrilling third season of the fascinating alt-history drama, now moving into the 1990s. While the U.S. and Russia boastfully pledge to get there first, an independent visionary (Edi Gathegi as Dev Ayesa, a more likable Elon Musk type) could surprise them all. “NASA may be changing, but space remains an unrelenting bitch,” growls Molly Cobb (Sonya Walger), the formidable head of the astronaut office, who hasn’t yet decided who’ll lead the U.S. mission: her old buddy and veteran astronaut Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnamen) or next-gen Black female pioneer Danielle Poole (Krys Marshall). Molly’s dire warning about space proves prophetic in the white-knuckle premiere, when a floating and rotating hotel comes into contact with space debris during a high-profile wedding.

Courtesy of The Critics Choice Association

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute

Special

Shortly after Bob Saget’s untimely passing in January at 65, some of his most beloved friends and colleagues gathered with family to remember him fondly, and hilariously, at West Hollywood’s Comedy Store. Now airing as part of the streamer’s “Netflix Is a Joke” comedy festival, the special features reflections by widow Kelly Rizzo-Saget and his daughters, Full House co-stars including John Stamos and Dave Coulier, plus comics Jim Carrey, Chris Rock, Jeff Ross, Dave Chappelle, Paul Rodriguez, Tim Allen, Jon Lovitz and musicians John Mayer, Jackson Browne and more. Expect to laugh through your tears.

The CW

Charmed

Series Finale 8/7c

Lasting only half as long as the original WB series, the witchy reboot ends its run after four seasons with the Power of Three—Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett)—working with Harry (Rupert Evans) and Jordan (Jordan Donica) to take on the ancient evil known as the Lost One. This is the ultimate test of sisterhood—and also their final spell.

Robert Viglasky © Caryn Mandabach Productions Ltd.

Peaky Blinders

Season Premiere

The sixth and final season of the British period crime drama returns after a long hiatus, minus one of its key players: Helen McCrory (Polly), who passed away in 2021. The story picks up in late 1933, with the repeal of Prohibition in the U.S. turning Tommy (Cillian Murphy) and the Peaky Blinders gang toward the opium trade, forcing them to work with sworn enemies. If you’re left wanting more after these six episodes, take heart that they’re already talking about a spinoff movie.

Inside Weekend TV:

NBA Finals (9 pm/ET, ABC): Following another edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live: NBA Finals Game Night (8/ET) featuring Chris Evans, the finals continue to a fourth game, with the Golden State Warriors hoping to tie the series with the Boston Celtics , currently leading 2-1.

hoping to tie the series with the , currently leading 2-1. The Great Soul Food Cook-Off (10/9c, OWN): In the savory season finale, titled “A Joyful Celebration,” the final three chefs get busy to make a four-course feast, with someone winning the $50,000 prize. Don’t watch on an empty stomach.

Dateline NBC (10/9c, NBC): Some true-crime stories you couldn’t make up. Josh Mankiewicz reports the bizarre case of Nancy Brophy, an Oregon romance novelist charged with murdering her chef husband years after writing a blog post, “How to Murder Your Husband.” So much for that “those who can’t do, write” theory.

On the Stream: