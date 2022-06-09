Timothée Chalamet, Macaulay Culkin, Vanessa Hudgens Join Kid Cudi Animated Series

The star-studded voice cast for Netflix‘s upcoming adult-animated music series Entergalactic has been revealed, featuring the likes of Timothée Chalamet, Vanessa Hudgens, Macaulay Culkin, and more.

Entergalactic hails from rapper, singer, and actor Kid Cudi and is based on his upcoming album of the same name. Cudi stars in the series as Jabari, a young artist attempting to balance love and success. He is on the cusp of finding both when he moves into his dream apartment and meets his new neighbor, photographer it-girl Meadow, voiced by Jessica Williams (Love Life). The series is set in New York and will explore art, music, and fashion.

Chalamet will voice Jimmy, Jabari’s best friend and weed dealer, though he has turned his attention to crypto and new inventions due to the changing drug laws. He is described as an oxymoronic, laidback conspiracy theorist, never too far from a blunt and a book.

Hudgens voices Karina, Meadow’s best friend who is trustworthy, grounded, and adorably pregnant, while Culkin portrays Downtown Pat, a Downtown legend and life-long, city-wide delinquent who, despite his gritty exterior, has a very romantic heart.

Other cast members include the artist Ty Dolla $ign as Jabari’s road dog Ky, Laura Harrier (Hollywood) as Jabari’s ex-girlfriend Carmen, Christopher Abbot (Kraven the Hunter) as art dealer Reed, singer 070 Shake as Meadow’s art associate Nadia, Keith David (From Scratch) as Jabari’s superhero creation Mr. Rager, singer/actress Teyana Taylor as Meadow’s Boxing Coach, Jaden Smith (After Earth) as BMX superstar Jordan, and Arturo Castro (Yes Day) as Jabrari’s co-worker Len.

The cast was announced Wednesday in a teaser trailer (watch below) as part of Netflix’s Geeked Week.

Cudi will write, star, and executive produce the series, while How To Make It In America creator Ian Edelman will co-write and also executive produce along with Kenya Barris.

Entergalactic, Fall 2022, Netflix