‘1899’: Netflix Releases Trailer for Horror-Mystery From Creators of ‘Dark’ (VIDEO)

Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the minds behind the hit Netflix sci-fi thriller Dark, are back with a new mystery drama series, 1899, and things look set to get even weirder.

The new series is set aboard a ship, transporting a group of immigrants from Europe to New York at the turn of the last century. The passengers come from all different backgrounds and nationalities and are all running away from something.

“People are oblivious to reality; they only see what they want to see,” says a voiceover in the trailer (watch below). “And all they have to do… is shift their perspective to see the full scope of things.” This forewarning gives way to clips of synchronized tea parties, burning houses, violent brawls, and ominous whirlpools.

The teaser doesn’t give much away in terms of plot, but we know from the synopsis that things take a shift when the group encounters a second ship, the Prometheus, which has been missing for months, adrift on the open sea. It’s clear that the series will have a deep mystery element, much like Dark, which dealt with time travel and time loops.

Described as a multilingual epic period mystery-horror, 1899 stars an international ensemble cast, including Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Miguel Bernardeau, Maciej Musial, Lucas Lynggaard Tonnesen, Rosalie Craig, Yann Gael, Mathilde Ollivier, Isabella Wei, Gabby Wong, and many more.

“The whole European angle was very important for us, not only story-wise but also the way we were going to produce it,” Friese previously told Deadline. “It really had to be a European collaboration, not just cast but also crew. We felt that with the past years of Europe being on the decline, we wanted to give a counterpoint to Brexit and to nationalism rising in different countries, to go back to that idea of Europe and Europeans working and creating together.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the entire eight-episode first season was shot in a virtual studio using cutting-edge LED-Volume technology. This technique uses video game engine technology to create sets and locations, meaning that complex visual effects can be made in-camera.

1899, Fall/Winter 2022, Netflix