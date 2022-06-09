‘Queer as Folk’ in New Orleans & More Pride TV, Jan. 6 Committee Hearings, ‘Staircase’ Finale

Most major broadcast and cable news networks provide live prime-time coverage of the House committee’s hearings on the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection. Queer as Folk is reinvented for a third version of the groundbreaking series, now set in New Orleans, joining a growing list of Pride Month programming, including a new installment of ABC’s Soul of a Nation series. The HBO Max true-crime docudrama The Staircase finishes its run.

Peacock

Queer As Folk

Series Premiere

They’re here, they’re queer, and a new community of LGBTQ+ characters is telling their story in the third iteration of Russell T Davies’ groundbreaking 1999 series, which originally chronicled the lives (and sex lives) of a group of friends in Manchester, England. A Showtime version, set in Pittsburgh and running for five seasons, began in 2000. The latest and most diverse series to date introduces a colorfully raunchy cohort of gay, lesbian and non-binary friends and frenemies who are bonded by loss in the wake of a tragedy echoed by recent headlines. (A warning advisory will appear before the first episode.) Standouts include activist and disability advocate Ryan O’Connell (Netflix’s Special), Sex and the City refugee Kim Cattrall as his mother, Eric Graise as a disruptor throwing shade from his wheelchair, Big Sky’s Jesse James Keitel as a trans hedonist whose new twins present a challenge, Hacks’ Johnny Sibilly as a lawyer caught in several triangles and Devin Way as an emotionally immature med-school dropout. All eight episodes of the first season are available for binge-watching.

HBO Max

The Staircase

Series Finale

First an acclaimed true-crime docuseries, then a docudrama that includes the documentary as a plot point, all leading to the final chapter, where lawyer David (Michael Stuhlbarg) argues for a retrial in 2011 as the Peterson family rallies around Michael (Colin Firth). Six years later, Michael faces another hearing where more answers to this puzzling case could be addressed.

Michael Gibson/CBS

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

How many alien love affairs does Enterprise Captain Pike (Anson Mount) harbor in his past? A fair question, because he was a mere lieutenant when he encountered the alluring Alora (Lindy Booth) from the non-Federation planet Majalis years earlier. They memorably reunite in another strong episode when the ship rescues Alora and a holy child known as the First Servant from an attack. The closer Pike gets again to Alora as she prepares the child for a ritual Ascension on her planet, the more he begins to suspect a dark side to her otherwise progressive homeland.

Getty

Soul of a Nation

9/8c

Cara Delevingne hosts a new installment of the ABC News series, taking a broad view of the LGBTQ+ experience and what it means to identify as a member of the community in today’s society.

The January 6 Hearings (ABC, CBS, NBC, most cable news networks, 8 pm/ET): In the first night of televised public hearings that have been likened to Watergate, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will begin to lay out its findings. The focus of Thursday’s session is expected to include a thorough timeline of the riot and the attempt to subvert a peaceful transfer of power. Notably, Fox News will counterprogram with its regular talking-head lineup, covering the hearing “as news warrants.” (Fox Business will air the live hearings instead.)

