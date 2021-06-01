Pride Month: Celebrate With These TV Programming Slates

Whether you’re looking for original scripted content, specials, or reality TV for Pride Month, the networks and streaming platforms have got you covered in 2021. Below, we’re rounding up some of the programming slates for Pride Month.

PBS

PBS will broadcast Pride Month programming and is making several titles available for streaming and free viewing via the PBS Video App and pbs.org. Among some of the month’s highlights are the PBS short documentary LGBTQ+ Seniors Finally Get the Prom of Their Dreams (June 1), American Masters installments “Ballerina Boys” (June 4) and “Holly Near: Singing for Our Lives” (June 4), as well as Ballet Can Be Toxic, but This Teacher Is Changing That (June 14).

Facebook Watch

As part of Facebook Watch’s celebration, the streaming platform is putting on the special Pride On! Kehlani & Larray’s Excellent Pride Ride. Streaming as early as 9 am/8c, The event follows Kehlani and Larray around Los Angeles as they ride around in a fabulously decorated double-decker bus to see how people are celebrating Pride Month. Along with highlighting members the LGBTQ+ community, the special will also welcome guests including Hayley Kiyoko, JoJo Siwa, Kai Wes, Mario Sleman, Nikita Dragun, Alaska Thunderf**k, and more.

Showtime

Showtime is letting viewers stream several series for free in celebration of Pride Month, giving people the chance to catch up on the first seasons of The L Word, The L Word: Generation Q, Queer as Folk, Work in Progress, and Couples Therapy. Other titles that will be available include XY Chelsea, Sam Sex America, Beyond Opposite Sex, L Word Mississippi: Hate the Sin, Semper Fi, and select episodes of Desus & Mero.

Lifetime

Lifetime’s Pride Month slate is a mixture of options including special episodes of Married at First Sight: Unmatchables (June 2) featuring two LGBTQ men looking to find love with the help of Dr. Vivana and Pastor Cal. Meanwhile, don’t miss the two original movies Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (June 6) and Prayers for Bobby (June 20). In addition to these special presentations, Lifetime will also shine a light on the trans-owned beauty co-operative in New York, Mirror Trans Beauty Co-Op.

iHeartMedia

The virtual benefit Can’t Cancel Pride kicking off on June 4 via iHeart Radio’s TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram TV pages among other platforms. The relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community serves to provide support to those who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The benefit will be available to relive and review through Wednesday, June 30. The roster of talent attached to the benefit includes Bebe Rexha, Brothers Osborne, Busy Phillips, Demi Lovato, Gus Kenworthy, Hayley Kiyoko, Jennifer Hudson, JoJo Siwa, Lil Nas X, Marshmello, Mj Rodriguez, Nina West, P!NK, Ricky Martin, Regard, Troye Sivan, and Tate McRae.

Magellan TV

Magellan TV has a selection of documentaries available for streaming including two titles that will be free throughout the month of June. Survival of the Fabulous and Codebreaker: Alan Turing – Persecution of a Genius will both be available for free to any viewers. Subscribers can access Magellan TV’s other titles including How We Got Gay, Sex Revolutions, Pregnant Man: The Story of Thomas Beatie, and Lady Boys.

PaleyCenter

The Paley Center for Media is celebrating Pride Month with a special programming slate titled A Salute to LGBTQ+ Pride Achievements in Television. The program includes conversations with Cynthia Nixon, Ilene Chaiken, Laverne Cox, Jason Collins, and Adam Rippon moderated by ABC News’s Gio Benitez. The talks are available on Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Verizon Media’s Yahoo Entertainment. And don’t miss out on Paley Front Row’s Love, Victor panel with TV Insider’s Jim Halterman who is chatting with stars Michael Cimino, Ana Ortiz, and George Sear along with executive producers Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, and Brian Tanen. Fans can catch that conversation beginning June 7 on the Paley Center YouTube channel.