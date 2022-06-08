Seth Meyers Gets Face Tattoos, Disses His Writers While ‘Day Drinking’ With Post Malone (VIDEO)

Seth Meyers was joined by rap star Post Malone for the latest installment of “Day Drinking,” and things got a little wild, at least for the late-night host, who ended the session with face tattoos and an angry writing team.

“Day Drinking,” which has become a recurring segment on Late Night with Seth Meyers, sees Myers and a celebrity guest enjoying a few daytime drinks, chatting, and playing games. This edition kicked off with Meyers making cocktails inspired by Malone’s tattoos, though he misread the setup and blamed his writers for messing up.

After being served a drink named “Tired No More,” which included a mix of coffee, Red Bull, 4 Loco, and Pixie Stix, Malone had to inform Meyers that his tattoo actually reads “Always Tired.” The host jokingly blasted his writers for screwing up the name, stating that he’s going to make them get tattooed with “Tired No More” for the mistake.

However, a few moments later, Meyers was informed that it was he who was in the wrong. “Hey, a mea culpa, everybody; I was told after the first drink that I misread the intro; these are based on your tattoos, inspired by,” he told Malone. “So I do want to apologize to my writers, who just give their all every day… So, so sorry!”

Following a few more drinks, the pair played a celebrity guessing game, and Malone drew some fake tattoos on Meyers’ face with a sharpie. Somehow, the tattoo drawing led to a heated debate about The Flash versus Superman, which ended with Malone arguing that not only is Superfan faster than The Flash, but he could also beat Hawkeye in a bow-and-arrow race.

Watch the full “Day Drinking” segment below.

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Weeknights, 12:35 am/11:35c, NBC