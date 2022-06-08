Caroline Brooks Talks How ‘Real Housewives of Dubai’ Breaks New Ground

=“The desert is ruthless, but nothing is more savage than me.” For Caroline Brooks, a cast member on The Real Housewives of Dubai, it’s more than a tagline. That became evident during the premiere where a dinner with her and the other ladies Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and Caroline Stanbury turns explosive.

“I’m a very strong personality. I have a big opinion. I’m a zero B.S. type of woman. I take no crap,” Brooks told TV Insider. “I’m a nice person. I’m a good friend. But I’m a savage. I’m honest. I’ll own it. I am what I am.”

The first original international iteration of the popular franchise and its strong personalities didn’t waste any time giving fans what they like to sink their teeth into. Here Brooks dishes on the drama that already unfolded and what makes RHODubai stand out beyond its “City of Gold” aesthetic.

What’s the feedback been like after the premiere aired?

Caroline Brooks: It has been incredible. I love people are enjoying the show. I love that we are being accepted because we are an international franchise. I love the American audience is pleased. I think there is a lot of curiosity with this being the Middle East and Dubai. There is a lot of story behind each woman. I’m excited for a lot of misconceptions about the Middle East to be set straight, especially about Dubai.

What are some of those top misconceptions you think will be cleared up?

What I get from my friends who ask me all the time. “If I come to Dubai, do I have to be covered from head to toe? Am I free to be who I am in my life with any decision I make in terms of my sexuality, and who I am?” You don’t have to be covered. Yes, you can be who you are. You also want to respect the culture. Respect the laws of the land. Respect those around you. Dubai is built on the foundation of the respect of the local community. We are ex-pats. We are people who are not from here living in someone else’s land. We just need to respect the people around us. Dubai is very modern. It is very different than what people think.

You’re a single mom. Daughter of immigrant parents from Hondorous and Boston-born. Someone who worked her way up in the business world. There is a lot of relatability to your story.

I think there is a misconception that everyone on the show marries really well and spends their husband’s money all day. In this show, you’re going to see a lot of female entrepreneurs. You’re going to see a lot of hard-working women. Some of us are single moms. You’re going to see growth. We’ve never been in a situation where we had to be around each other for so long. Such alpha strong personalities. With that comes the excitement. We didn’t know what to expect. We just got thrown into it. That’s what makes a great show.

It seemed to really boil over between you and Chanel after you were unknowingly put on speakerphone by Lesa during a brunch she was having with her. Telling Chanel she wasn’t invited to Stanbury’s hen (bachelorette) party because she wasn’t important enough in her eyes certainly added fuel to the fire.

I was having a little cheeky drama moment with my friend Lesa. I do think Lesa should have told me Chanel was there listening. She didn’t. It just made matters worse. I made a joke, and she got angry. I joke a lot and thought I had a good sense of humor. I thought I can joke with Chanel like that because I knew she couldn’t stand Caroline. I said, “You know she invited who was important to her.” I said it with a laugh. I didn’t want to hurt her. I didn’t know she would take it so personally. I laughed with it because then Chanel started to piss me off so I called Lesa and said Chanel is not invited. I didn’t know she was listening when I watched it back. I thought, “Shoot! This is why she came in guns blazing.”

And that set the stage for fireworks during Nina’s dinner. Not even calming sage could help.

Nina is hilarious. The sage was not working. It didn’t blow in our direction at all. That dinner was insane. It had to happen. It was inevitable. We had all come together. And ever since the whole bachelorette went down. Sara wasn’t invited either by the way, and she didn’t take it the way Chanel did. She was a little more sensitive. With me being a little frustrated with her and knowing how to push her buttons. Me making jokes made it worse. But she also does the same thing to me. You guys just haven’t seen it yet. We push each other’s buttons. We call each other frenemies because we are. I can’t stand her half the time, but I love her too.

You got some good digs in there.

I’m quick-witted. Don’t insult me because I’m quick. If you say it in the confessional, I’ll save my comebacks for the reunion. If you say it to my face, I’m quick.

You’re also building a business this season. What are we going to see from that?

I’m building an inclusive salon and spa in Dubai. Me being a woman of color, it was very hard for me to find a one-stop-shop place for everything. I’ll get my nails done at a certain place. Then a spa and salon. Then I find they don’t cater to my hair type. I had a moment. I have been thinking about it for a couple of years that I finally went for it. It’s a salon and spa that caters to every single woman. It was important for me to bring this to Dubai because there is nothing like this that exists.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

How do you feel about being part of the Housewives legacy as it expands the franchise’s global reach?

I feel incredibly lucky to be part of this, especially season 1. The trailblazer of what is going to be so huge. I was a Housewives fan. It started in 2006. I didn’t graduate high school until 2007. I was a young teenager watching OC. I remember all the way back then and when I was approached for it almost two years ago, I was like absolutely. I’m an American. This is a legendary show. The Housewives franchise is iconic. I was honored.

The Real Housewives of Dubai, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Bravo