‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Trailer: See Cast In the ‘City of Gold’ (VIDEO)

The first trailer for The Real Housewives of Dubai is here, and these women might be the richest of the entire franchise. The Real Housewives of Dubai trailer is filled to the brim with glitz, glamour, drama, and yes, even some camels. Coming to Bravo June 1, the series is promising to be a juicy new addition to The Real Housewives family.

“As the 11th city in the franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai follows a powerful group of lavish women as they run business empires and expertly navigate a highly exclusive social scene within this ultra-luxe Billionaire’s Playground,” Bravo teases.

“Whether they’re dining on a mountainside overlooking a valley of 1,000 camels or hosting the wedding event of the year, these ambitious and glamorous women prove everything is more extravagant in the ‘City of Gold,'” the logline continues. “When new group dynamics threaten long-standing friendships, tensions inevitably reach a boiling point, so if you can’t handle the heat… get out of Dubai.”

Check out The Real Housewives of Dubai trailer, below, and keep an eye out for a cameo from Phaedra Parks!

Starring in The Real Housewives of Dubai cast are Nina Ali, Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Dr. Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, and network fan-favorite Caroline Stanbury (Ladies of London). And the trailer introduces viewers to all of them, plus teases their family and interpersonal drama.

The series also marks the first Housewives season set outside of the U.S. And if one thing’s clear about these women, it’s that they’re rolling in money. While there are definitely more intense conflicts in trailers from other installments of the franchise, the extreme wealth displayed in this trailer alone seems to be the biggest way it sets itself apart. From the fashion to a gold Lamborghini to having lunch in a massive, luxurious Ferris wheel, there’s no shortage of riches here.

“There’s a lot of gold here, and we have a lot of gold diggers, too,” Ayan says, later quipping that “the only exercise I do is doing my husband” after she tumbles in a yoga class.

“Anything is possible in Dubai,” Stanbury says, later noting “most of the women are running this town.”