Will There Be a ‘Sandman’ Season 3? Everything We Know

After a three-year hiatus, Netflix‘s The Sandman returns for Season 2 on Thursday, July 3. The season is split into two volumes and one bonus episode, all set to come out in July. The show has been shrouded in the dark cloud of the sexual assault allegations against creator Neil Gaiman, who was involved in story development for Season 2. The series has not been renewed for Season 3 as of the time of publication, and there aren’t currently plans to come back for more.

Starring Tom Sturridge as Dream of the Endless and based on the Gaiman comics of the same name, The Sandman was a huge hit for Netflix when it first debuted in 2022. But The Sandman Season 3 is most likely not going to happen. Here’s why.

Is The Sandman Season 3 happening?

The showrunner of The Sandman, Allan Heinberg, made it clear long before The Sandman Season 2 premiere that this would be the final season. Heinberg told Variety that back during Season 1 production, the team knew that they only had enough Dream source material to produce one more adaptation of his stories.

“The Sandman series has always been focused exclusively on Dream’s story, and back in 2022 when we looked at the remaining Dream material from the comics, we knew we only had enough story for one more season,” Heinberg said in January 2025.

The Sandman Season 2 has been continuously billed by Netflix as the final season. When Volume 2 comes out later in July, that will be the series finale. The bonus episode about Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste‘s fan-favorite character) will be the final episode released from the series, but the contents of the bonus episode are unknown, so it’s not clear what kind of narrative connection and impact it will have on the series finale, if at all.

Unless there’s a major change to the plans, The Sandman will end with Season 2.

When does The Sandman Season 2 come out?

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 consists of six episodes and comes out on Thursday, July 3, only on Netflix, followed by Season 2 Volume 2 — the final five episodes — on Thursday, July 24, and the bonus episode on Thursday, July 31.

The Sandman Season 2 is based on the “Season of Mists” and “Brief Lives” storylines from the Gaiman comics. This storyline will see Dream/Morpheus be given the key to Hell after Lucifer’s (Gwendoline Christie) abdication, which will prompt a slew of mythical, mystical beings to try and convince Dream to give them the key to the dark kingdom.

Dream’s Endless siblings — Death, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Despair (Donna Preston), Delirium (Esmé Creed-Miles), Destiny (Adrian Lester), and Destruction/The Prodigal (Barry Sloane) — will be major characters this season, among other important figures in Dream’s life. Death, Desire, and Despair were introduced in Season 1. The Sandman also stars Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Asim Chaudhry, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, and more.

The Sandman, Season 2 Volume 1 Premiere, Thursday, July 3, Netflix