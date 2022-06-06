‘The Midnight Club’: First Look at Mike Flanagan’s Netflix Horror Series (VIDEO)

Mike Flanagan horror fans rejoice because, during Netflix’s Geeked Week 2022, the streamer unveiled its first look at The Midnight Club.

Created for television by Flanagan and Leah Fong, The Midnight Club is based on the beloved Christopher Pike book series of the ’90s. Set at a manor with a mysterious history, The Midnight Club includes 8 members who meet each night at midnight to tell sinister stories.

Along with sharing ghoulish tales, they also look for signs of the supernatural from beyond as is hinted in the eerie teaser. The promo brings viewers through the halls of this manor, introducing several of the stars as they deliver an ominous rhyme.

“To those before. To those after. To us now. And to those beyond. Seen or unseen. Here but not here,” the group recites before raising a glass around their table. Flashes of lightning reveal the entities “here but not here,” hinting that there are plenty of specters to keep an eye out for, as fans of Flanagan know by now he’s all about hidden ghosts.

This is just the latest project from Flanagan and his producing partner Trevor Macy who have collaborated together on hits like The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass. Along with reuniting the duo it also reunites Flanagan with some familiar faces as the cast consists of Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Cymone, William Chris Sumpter, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Matt Biedel, Samantha Sloyan, Larsen Thompson, William B. Davis, Crystal Balint, Patricia Drake, and Heather Langenkamp.

Catch the exciting teaser, below, and don’t miss The Midnight Club when it arrives on Netflix this October.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Midnight Club, Series Premiere, Friday, October 7, Netflix