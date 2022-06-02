‘The Boys’: Everything You Need to Remember Before Season 3

The Boys are coming back and it’s been quite a while since viewers last caught up with the Supes and vigilantes of Prime Video‘s mega-hit.

As Season 3 arrives beginning June 3, it’s been almost two years since fans last saw the crazy cast of characters pushing boundaries. In case you’re in search of a quick refresher, we’re breaking down some of the key plot points viewers might want to remember before tuning into the latest chapter which will debut with the first three installments and be followed by one new episode weekly.

Homelander’s Hands Are Tied

Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) tried to help his wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten) escape with her son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti) from the clutches of Homelander (Antony Starr), but they were stopped by Stormfront (Aya Cash) who intervened. When Ryan became overwhelmed he let his powers loose, harming Stormfront and accidentally killing Becca who was hit with shrapnel in the neck. While Billy blocked Ryan from Homelander, it was Maeve (Dominique McElligott) who stepped in with some damning evidence.

She showed off a video from the crashing plane Homelander abandoned in Season 1, telling him that she’d use it to destroy his image if he harmed Billy, Ryan, or her. Following the reveal of Stormfront’s Nazi ties as well, Homelander’s image isn’t the greatest, leaving him under the control of those around him. How tightly can he be tied down before he snaps?

Hughie’s New Job

At the end of Season 2, it was revealed that Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) was responsible for the various exploding heads. While Hughie (Jack Quaid) looks for a new beginning with a little less blood and guts than his time with The Boys, he’s entering a dangerous arrangement when he gets a job in Victoria’s office. Could he come under fire by the woman with secret Supe powers?

Ryan in Hiding

In order to keep him safe from Homelander, Billy puts Ryan under the care of Grace Mallory (Laila Robins) who presumably lives off the grid with the boy. Based on teasers for Season 3, Ryan will still play a role in the show, making us wonder, is he safe from detection? And will Billy play a fatherly role towards the boy? Only time will tell.

Stormfront’s Condition

Despite being burnt to a crisp by Ryan’s laser vision, Stormfront was still breathing and talking making us wonder, is she really dead? It was unclear in the show’s final moments, so it will be interesting to see if she makes a comeback as she often regenerated following minor damage from fights. And if she is still alive, what does that mean for Vought’s image as they tried preserving some dignity after the Nazi reveal in Season 2.

A-train’s Turnaround

After he was dropped by The Seven in Season 2, A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) did everything he could to try and win his spot back. Ultimately, he turned to Annie (Erin Moriarty) and Hughie, delivering secret files on Stormfront to expose her Nazi ties in hopes of emptying a spot for him on the team. Despite the selfish motivation, A-Train’s willingness to work with Hughie and Annie felt like a turning point. Could he be on the rise and thinking about things more seriously? Could he be a “good guy” now? It feels like there’s potential.

The Deep’s Predicament

After becoming involved with the Church of the Collective, The Deep (Chace Crawford) was working on trying to make his way back to The Seven as well, but in doing so got married. While it’s unclear if he’ll be welcomed back to the team, it’s safe to assume that his new wife Cassandra (Katy Breier) might become a more central part of his story.

Queen Maeve’s Precarious Position

Considering Homelander is the show’s loose cannon and Maeve put a lid on that in Season 2, it’s clear that there’s an existing tension between these characters. Could she be in danger? Anything’s possible when it comes to The Boys and Homelander’s unpredictable behavior.

The Boys, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, June 3, Prime Video