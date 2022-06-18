3 Best Ward Cleaver Episodes of ‘Leave It to Beaver’ for Father’s Day

Among TV dads, one name held up as a paragon of parenthood is Ward Cleaver (Hugh Beaumont), who dispensed love and wisdom to Wally (Tony Dow) and Theodore, aka the Beaver (Jerry Mathers, above, with Beaumont), from 1957 to 1963 on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver.

Here are some of his best qualities from three of tonight’s six gems on FETV.

He’s Teachable

In “The Perfect Father” (7/6c), Ward wants the boys and their pals to play at the house. But when he inserts himself into their basketball fun, the kids clear out — and Ward learns that keeping some distance can be a good way to stay close.

He Puts the Boys First

Ward cancels movie night with wife June (Barbara Billingsley) to help with homework. Somehow he ends up penning “Beaver’s Poem” (7:30/6:30c), which wins a school prize — whoops — but it’s the thought that counts!

He’s Consistent

Beaver confesses to smoking in “The Pipe” (8:30/7:30c). His reasoning: Maybe it was forbidden because it’s really good! Nope. Punishment is forthcoming, Ward says, adding, “A lot of things we tell you are bad really are bad.”

Leave It to Beaver, Sunday, June 19, 7/6c, FETV