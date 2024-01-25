MeTV Valentine’s Day Schedule: Classic Episodes of ‘The Love Boat,’ ‘The Brady Bunch’ & More

Classic TV lovers yearning romantic programming this Valentine’s Day should check out MeTV!

TV Insider is exclusively unveiling the network’s plans for “Love Me,” a marathon of love-themed classic TV show episodes to celebrate the holiday, airing on Sunday, February 11. The lineup includes episodes of The Brady Bunch, Leave It to Beaver, The Andy Griffith Show, Gilligan’s Island, The Love Boat, Mama’s Family, and The Beverly Hillbillies, for a six-and-a-half-hour event.

Check out the full “Love Me” marathon schedule for Sunday, February 11 on MeTV below. Plus, check out the promo above.

12:00 pm: The Brady Bunch “The Undergraduate” — Greg makes an “F” on a math test, and Mike and Carol discover it’s because he has a crush on somebody named “Linda.” They set out to find out who she is, completely unaware that “Linda” is his math teacher.

12:30 pm: The Brady Bunch “Love and the Older Man” — When the family dentist asks Marcia to babysit, she misinterprets it as a date.

1:00 pm: Leave It To Beaver “Wally’s Girl Trouble” — Wally and Beaver dread attending dance school, so when suddenly Wally takes a liking in it, June and Ward are dumbfounded. It seems Wally has developed a crush on a girl named Penny and Beaver soon feels neglected and left out when Wally begins spending all his time with Penny.

1:30 pm: Leave It To Beaver “Double Date” — Wally’s new girlfriend Carolyn can’t go out to the movies on Saturday night because she has to watch her little sister Susan. Carolyn suggests that Beaver take Susan out to the movies and that they all double date. Not wanting to let Wally down, Beaver decides to go along, despite being nervous.

2:00 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies “The Clampetts Play Cupid” — Granny tries to get actor Dash Riprock uninterested in Elly May and more interested in Miss Hathaway.

2:30 pm: The Beverly Hillbillies “The Courtship of Ely” — Granny’s love potion for Elly May affects Miss Jane’s boyfriend.

3:00 pm: Gilligan’s Island “The Matchmaker” — Mrs. Howell decides to engineer a romance between Gilligan and Mary Ann.

3:30 pm: Gilligan’s Island “Erika Tiffany Smith to the Rescue” — Erika Tiffany Smith lands on the island looking for a place to start a new resort, and a new husband.

4:00 pm: Mama’s Family “My Phony Valentine” — When Mama claims to have a date for Valentine’s Day, Iola resorts to “Rent A Gent,” but she gets a much younger and much better looking escort than she expected.

4:30 pm: Mama’s Family “The Love Letter” — A love letter meant for Naomi mistakenly ends up in the hands of both Mama and Iola, leading to complications for all.

5:00 pm: The Love Boat “Zingy Valentine / Very Temporary Secretary / Final Score” — On this Valentine’s Day cruise, a singing valentine “pussycat” falls for a stuck-up guy who has just been dumped by his girlfriend; the owner of a secretarial agency plays secretary to a writer taking a working vacation, even though he is far better at romancing her than he is at taking dictation and typing up her notes; a womanizing pro football player falls for a snooty, straight-laced college English professor.

6:00 pm: The Andy Griffith Show “Andy the Matchmaker” — Andy, trying to lift Barney’s spirits, stages a minor robbery, and tries to match his deputy with a shy seamstress.