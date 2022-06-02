The cast of Peacock’s Days of Our Lives spinoff is growing for its second chapter — and you’ll recognize a couple of the newest additions.

The streaming service has announced that the upcoming episodes will include the returns of Eileen Davidson as Kristen DiMera and Christopher Sean as Paul Narita. Joining Beyond Salem as Days of Our Lives newcomers are: Loretta Devine as Angela, Vince Van Patten (Davidson’s husband) as Phil Hellworth, Tanner Stine as Joey Johnson, Abigail Klein as Stephanie Johnson, Colton Little as Andrew Donovan, and Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin. The series will drop five all-new episodes from Monday, July 11, through Friday, July 15.

They join the previously announced cast, which includes: Kristian Alfonso as Hope Williams Brady, Peter Reckell as Bo Brady, Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, Drake Hogestyn as John Black, Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Stephen Nichols as Steve “Patch” Johnson, Mary Beth Evans as Kayla Brady Johnson, Lucas Adams as Tripp Johnson, Camila Banus as Gabi Hernandez, Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Robert Scott Wilson as Ben Weston, and Remington Hoffman as Li Shin.

The Peacock spinoff takes beloved characters across the globe, from Monte Carlo to Hong Kong, for “an epic, action-packed tale,” according to the logline. “Supercouple Steve and Kayla make a surprise visit to their children in Seattle, while private eye John Black travels to San Francisco to see his son, Paul. Meanwhile, new parents Ben and Ciara drop anchor in Montreal — where they are greeted by a much-missed Hope! Over the course of five thrilling episodes, heartwarming family reunions take a dangerous turn as a mysterious adversary wreaks havoc on their lives.” Furthermore, this “story full of larger-than-life romance, jaw-dropping twists, and high-stakes drama… all connects back to a plot that long-time DOOL fans will surely remember.”

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem was nominated for four Daytime Emmys (Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, Outstanding Writing, Outstanding Directing, and Outstanding Casting). It is produced by Corday Productions in association with Sony Pictures Television. Ken Corday is the executive producer, while Albert Alarr is co-executive producer. Ron Carlivati serves as head writer.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, July 11, Peacock