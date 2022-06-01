How to Watch Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee on TV

Queen Elizabeth II‘s Platinum Jubilee arrives beginning Thursday, June 2.

Running through Sunday, June 5, the celebration marks the 96-year-old Queen’s 70th year as the ruling monarch. After being crowned in 1952, Queen Elizabeth II has become the U.K.’s longest-reigning royal, surpassing Queen Victoria. As the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, it’s an event that viewers won’t want to miss.

Below, we’re breaking down some of the ways you can catch the celebration on television and streaming.

ABC

ABC News is partnering with BBC Studios to offer exclusive coverage to viewers in the United States as Good Morning America and GMA3: What You Need to Know broadcast live from London and Windsor. Amy Robach leads the network’s coverage on GMA, which began earlier this week with live reports from GMA3 co-anchor TJ Holmes among many others. The real festivities kick off on Thursday, June 2 with ABC News airing a special report when Queen Elizabeth II first appears that morning during Trooping The Colour at 5/4 a.m. c.

Meanwhile, ABC News will also air a primetime special titled Party at the Palace, a two-hour concert special airing Saturday, June 4 at 8/7c on ABC (next day on Hulu). The event will feature Elton John, Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys, and many more.

Throughout the weekend-long event, royal enthusiasts can keep in touch by streaming ABC Digital News for live coverage. Among some of the programming to look forward to over this time period are Platinum Beacons: Lighting Up the Jubilee, Platinum Jubliee: A Service of Thanksgiving live from St. Paul’s Cathedral, The Platinum Pageant, and Platinum Jubilee: What a Weekend!.

NBC

NBC‘s Today will cover the event through its morning programming beginning Thursday, June 2 with The Queen’s Platinum Jubliee: Who Is Queen Elizabeth: Modern Leaders and Cultural Icon from 7 to 9 a.m. ET followed by Royal Jubilee: The Queen’s Impact on Pop Culture for the following hour (9 to 10 a.m. ET). On Friday, June 3 the top of Today begins with Highlights from the Jubilee at 7 a.m. ET.

Fox News

On Fox News, viewers can look to The Story from Wednesday, June 1 to Friday, June 3 beginning at 3/2 p.m. c during which Martha MacCallum leads the network’s coverage from Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London. And don’t miss the four-hour special The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II airing 5-9 a.m. ET on Thursday, June 2.

And on Friday, June 3 Ainsley Earhardt and Uncensored‘s Piers Morgan join MacCallum on location where the morning special will originate from outside Buckingham Palace to broadcast the Trooping The Colour parade. Leading into Saturday, June 4, MacCallum and Earhardt will provide live updates for the network throughout the day. Among some of the guests expected to make commentary on the event for Fox are former Prime Minister David Cameron and U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean.

Streaming Now

BritBox

BritBox, the streaming service from BBC Studios and ITV, is offering North American subscribers exclusive access to the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Celebration with coverage from hosts Phillip Schofield and Julie Etchingham. Together, they broadcasted live from the event and shined a light on guests ranging from Bridgerton‘s Adjoa Andoh to Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber. Together, they paid tribute to the Queen’s 70 years of service.

During the theatrical arena event, which included 1300 performers and 500 horses, viewers were able to catch four different acts helmed by different hosts among which are Andoh, Tom Cruise, Damian Lewis, and Alan Titchmarsh. The Celebration will take viewers on a journey through history ranging from the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and culminating with the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II. Originally debuting on May 15, subscribers can tune into the royal celebration anytime.

Showtime

Showtime shared the original documentary feature Elizabeth: A Portrait in Part(s), which aired on Friday, May 27. In case you missed the passion project from late director Roger Michell, the film includes unseen archival footage which helps piece together the great monarch’s life.