‘Let’s Make a Deal’ Day, ‘South Park’ Streaming Wars, Real Housewives in Dubai, ‘Generation Drag’

CBS celebrates Let’s Make a Deal Day—is that a thing?—with a prime-time special. A new South Park special brings streaming wars to the Colorado town. Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise heads to a place of truly conspicuous consumption: Dubai. The docuseries Generation Drag follows five teens as they prepare for a youth-oriented drag ball in Denver.

CBS

Let’s Make a Deal Primetime

Special 8/7c

Nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards this year (including for host Wayne Brady), the long-running game show is celebrating “Let’s Make a Deal Day” (because why not) with a prime-time special featuring bloopers and classic clips from throughout the show’s long history. The hour also features a costume extravaganza and more than $500,000 in cash and prices available for trading, including a first: an around-the-world cruise.

South Park: The Streaming Wars

Cartman is at war with his mom—so what else is new—in the latest installment of the foul-mouthed toon airing exclusively on the streamer. As he threatens to run away, which doesn’t seem to upset his mom terribly, another “epic conflict” besieges the mountain town, and how that intersects with streaming wars is anyone’s guess.

Bravo

The Real Housewives of Dubai

Series Premiere 9/8c

The Housewives franchise goes international with a series set in the “Billionaire’s Playground” within the United Arab Emirates. Threatening to make their counterparts in Beverly Hills look like cheapskates, these extravagant ladies embrace the reality-TV model like pros, including fashion designer Lesa Milan, who brings in huge blocks of ice to cool her pool in the desert. The multicultural cast includes Chanel Ayan, Dubai’s first Black supermodel, and Ladies of London alum Caroline Stanbury, who kicks off the season by hosting a joint bachelorette party on her yacht.

Generation Drag

Series Premiere

Tyra Banks is executive producer of a six-part docuseries available for binge-watching as Pride Month begins, profiling five teens and their families as they prepare for the Dragutante drag ball event for teens and tweens, staged in Denver. The series captures their personal struggles as well as their triumphs in drag personas: Jameson (aka Ophelia Peaches), trans female teen Noah (aka Poptart), Vinny (aka Vinessa Shimmer), Bailey (aka Nemo) and Nabela (aka DunkaShay Monroe). Surely RuPaul will be watching.

