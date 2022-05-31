‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions, ‘Dancing with Myself,’ CW’s ‘Tom Swift,’ Punk Thrives in ‘Pistol,’ ‘Chopped’ Seeks Sous Chef

Summer TV’s biggest reality competition, America’s Got Talent, is back for a 17th season, joined by the new contest Dancing with Myself. The CW spins off Nancy Drew with a series built around billionaire inventor Tom Swift. The raucous history of British punk band the Sex Pistols explodes in a six-part series directed by Trainspotting’s Danny Boyle. A Chopped spinoff lets the winner pick which of the judges they’ll get to work for as a sous chef.

NBC

America’s Got Talent

Season Premiere 8/7c

Will any specialty act get the coveted Golden Buzzer on the first night of auditions? Anything is possible as the 17th season of the variety/talent competition gets underway, with Simon Cowell again leading a judging panel including Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews enthusiastically hosting. Expect the good, the awful and the just plain berserk as exhibitionists strut their stuff.

NBC

Dancing with Myself

Series Premiere 10/9c

With Talent as a launching pad, a new reality competition leans into the trend of dance crazes erupting on social media. Each week, contestants are isolated in pods where they’re shown a dance challenge concocted by celebrity judges Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek. The stars provide feedback, but the studio audience will decide who’s the night’s best dancer.

The CW

Tom Swift

Series Premiere 9/8c

Introduced in the second season of Nancy Drew, the charismatic gay Black billionaire and inventor (Tian Richards) gets his own series, when Tom is drawn into a world of shadowy conspiracy and fantastical phenomena after the mysterious and sudden disappearance of his father. Helping him take on an Illuminati-like cabal are his best friend Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), his bodyguard Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and his AI, Barclay, voiced by the legendary LeVar Burton.

Rebecca Brenneman/FX

Pistol

Series Premiere

Based on Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones’ 2016 memoir Lonely Boy: Tales from a Sex Pistol, this raucous six-part music biopic (written by Craig Pearce and directed by Trainspotting’s Danny Boyle) relives the British punk band’s revolutionary reign from 1975-1978. Toby Wallace stars as Jones, who tries to hold the working-class band together during its highs (often drug-induced) and lows (also drug-induced), with Louis Partridge and Emma Appleton as notorious lovers Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungen, Anson Boon as Johnny Rotten, Jacob Slater as Paul Cook and Sydney Chandler as Chrissy Hynde. The full season is available for binge-watching and head-banging.

