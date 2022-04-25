What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in May 2022

Hulu‘s gearing up for a strong month of fresh programming in May as the streamer adds new originals and welcomes some familiar favorites to its library.

Along with a collection of films, Hulu is debuting limited series like the Jessica Biel-led Candy and Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends which features an ensemble made up of Alison Oliver, Joe Alwyn, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke. And don’t miss the original film The Valet starring Eugenio Derbez. See the full list of what’s coming and going from Hulu in May, below.

Here’s what’s coming to Hulu in May:

May 1

A Beautiful Mind

A Raisin in the Sun

The Adjustment Bureau

After Everything

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn

The A-Team

The Big Year

Billy Madison

The Bounty Hunter

The Breakfast Club

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer

Cyrus

Dazed and Confused

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Drag Me to Hell

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Easy A

Equity

Escape From Pretoria

Fever Pitch

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Fun with Dick and Jane

Funny People

Gone

Grandma

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

The Karate Kid

The Legend of Zorro

Marie Antoinette

Me, Myself and Irene

Mo’ Money

November Criminals

Once Upon a Time in America

Ong Bak

Ong Bak 2

Ong Bak 3

Open Season 2

Person to Person

Pleasantville

The Polar Express

Pretty Woman

The Program

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

Resident Evil: Extinction

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Retribution

Rock of Ages

Saving Face

Saving Private Perez

Seven Years in Tibet

Still Alice

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild

Superhero Movie

Take This Waltz

Taken

The Vow

We Own the Night

White Bird in a Blizzard

White Men Can’t Jump

The Wolfman

The Young Victoria

Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Datyime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors

May 6

Hatching

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12

Italian Studies

May 15

Conversations with Friends (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

The Mountain Between Us

One Last Thing

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17

Sundown

May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20

The Valet (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents “Elon Musk’s Crash Course” (FX)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story

May 23

227: Complete Series

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26

Look at Me: XXXTentacion (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste of Hunger

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season (Funimation)

Intrigo: Death of an Author

May 31

Pistol: complete Limited Series (FX)

Gamestop: Rise of the Players

Here’s what’s leaving Hulu in May:

May 6

Beach Rats

May 8

The Nice Guys

May 11

Man Who Invented Christmas

May 14

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

May 17

McQueen

May 20

Life After Basketball

May 21

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

May 30

The Meddler

May 31

A Beautiful Planet

Above & Beyond

Another Earth

As Good as It Gets

The Bank Job

Beautiful Creatures

Can’t Buy Me Love

Casper

Charlie Wilson’s War

Crank

Dangerous Beauty

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Digging for Fire

Dolphin Tale

Dolphin Tale 2

The Edge

Evan Almighty

Fred Claus

Fright Night

Gigli

Guarding Tess

Guess Who

Hanna

Horton Hears a Who

Hustle and Heat

Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Insider

John Carpenter’s Ghosts of Mars

Juno

Just Eat It: A Food Waste Story

L.A. Confidential

Land of the Dead

Meet Me in Montenegro

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

My Super Ex-Girlfriend

PAndas

People Like Us

The Perfect Holiday

Practical Magic

Predators

Premium Rush

Pretty Woman

The Princess Bride

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spaced Invaders

Starship Troopers

Still Alice

Striking Distance

Trapped

Treading Water

Universal Soldier: The Return

The Upside

Watchmen

White Men Can’t Jump