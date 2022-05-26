‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Quinta Brunson Slams Calls For School Shooting Episode

Quinta Brunson, the creator, writer, and star of ABC sitcom Abbot Elementary, has responded to “wild” requests from fans for a “school shooting episode” following Tuesday’s horrific elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” Brunson tweeted. “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.'”

Brunson, who plays optimistic second-grade teacher Janine Teagues in the hit comedy, asked those fans to direct their attention elsewhere. “Please use that energy to ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less. I’m begging you,” she stated.

Following up on why she found the requests so hurtful, she explained, “I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this. we’re not okay. this country is rotting our brains. im sad about it.”

Abbott Elementary revolves around a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where they are determined to help their students succeed in life. The series has been a success for ABC, landing as the network’s No. 1 new comedy in two years among adults 18-49.

Meanwhile, Lifetime has delayed the premiere of Mckenna Grace’s horror film The Bad Seed Returns in light of the Texas shooting. Variety reports that the movie will now premiere later in 2022.

Grace, who is from Grapevine, Texas, tweeted on Wednesday that she didn’t feel comfortable promoting the film in light of what happened. “I was in first grade when Sandy Hook happened… and it feels like not much has changed since then,” Grace wrote in her statement. “I remember my parents teaching me emergency action plans for going to church or the movies.”

She added, “If you have power, change something.”

