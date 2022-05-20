‘WandaVision’ Director Matt Shakman Joins Apple’s ‘Godzilla And The Titans’

Matt Shakman, who produced and directed WandaVision, is set to direct the first two episodes of Apple TV+‘s live-action Godzilla and the Titans series, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise.

According to Variety, the upcoming series takes place in the aftermath of a thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that destroyed San Francisco. With the knowledge that monsters are real, the as-yet-untitled series will follow one family’s journey to uncover buried secrets and a legacy connecting them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

The series was created by Chris Black (Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye), with Black serving as showrunner. Black and Fraction will executive produce alongside Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell and Toho Co. Ltd’s Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita. Legendary Television produces.

Shakman recently earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the Disney+ series WandaVision. His previous directing credits include episodes of The Great, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Fargo, and Game of Thrones. He is currently directing the Hulu limited series Immigrant and is on board to direct the next Star Trek film for Paramount and Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams.

To date, there have been four feature films in the rebooted Monsterverse, including 2014’s Godzilla, 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong. The franchise received a positive reception from fans and has been commercially successful, with a combined gross of $1.950 billion worldwide.

In addition to the upcoming Godzilla and the Titans live-action series, Netflix is currently developing a Skull Island anime series. A film sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong is also expected to begin filming later this year.

Godzilla and the Titans, TBA, Apple TV+