Bill Hader’s ‘Barry’ Lands Season 4 Renewal at HBO

HBO is giving hitman Barry Berkman another shot as they announced Barry has been renewed for a fourth season.

Currently airing its long-awaited third season, Barry is the critically acclaimed dark comedy from creators Bill Hader and Alec Berg. Along with co-creating and executive producing, Hader delivers an Emmy Award-winning performance as the titular character.

Production on the show’s fourth chapter will officially begin production in Los Angeles this June with Hader attached to direct all eight episodes. Debuting back in 2018, Barry returned to television after nearly three years since the Season 2 finale. Season 3 kicked off on April 24 and will conclude with the season finale on Sunday, June 12.

In Season 3, Barry is desperate to leave his violent past behind in favor of his new passion as he attempts to escape the world of contract killing and immerse himself into acting. But getting out of the business is a messy endeavor. While he’s eliminated many of the factors that pushed him towards violence in the first place, Barry discovers they weren’t the only forces at play.

The current season asks the question, what about Barry’s psyche led him to become a killer in the first place? Along the way, Barry tries to make the right choice, just as the other characters are in the show. Along with Hader, Season 3 features Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler, Sarah Burns, D’Arcy Carden, and Michael Irby.

Barry, Season 3, Sundays, 10/9c, HBO