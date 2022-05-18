‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Boston, Reunion, Part 1’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 18, “Boston, Reunion, Part 1.”]

The couples of Married at First Sight Season 14 are back and reflecting on their experience with the series in Part 1 of the Boston Reunion.

Sitting down with host Kevin Frazier, they’re revealing their relationship statuses, filling viewers in on what happened between Decision Day and now, and much more. Below, we’re breaking down all of the details so beware of spoilers ahead.

A Group Reflection

The episode opened with all five couples from the season sitting on the stage with Kevin as they geared up for the long night of reveals. Mostly, they discussed the experience of watching the show as it aired following their experience in front of cameras. Kevin turns his attention to Alyssa, hinting at her harsh treatment of her ex-husband Chris. Meanwhile, Michael admitted that the hardest part is worrying about what people might think.

The conversation then turns to the honeymoon as never-before-seen footage from that portion of the season is aired. The scene features Alyssa talking about how she had a fun tennis game with Chris, clearly lying to her fellow brides. When Kevin puts her on the spot, asking why she fibbed, Alyssa claimed she was uncomfortable being open with the girls. When Kevin asks who was responsible for Alyssa and Chris’ marriage crumbling, Lindsey is quick to blame Alyssa.

But Kevin doesn’t stop there, he then points out in additional footage that Lindsey and Steve butted heads over the topic of kids as she was judgemental towards his and Noi’s plans. This leads to an uncomfortable reveal that producers reportedly told Steve and Noi to be careful about what they say around Lindsey because she’ll spread secrets. Yikes.

Katina & Olajuwon

The first couple to take the hot seat alone are Katina and Olajuwon who admit there were some bumps on their journey to Decision Day. He admits he could have done better with his tone, especially when it came to food expectations, but since then they’ve reached a compromise. Overall, the couple is happy and still together, and Olajuwon chooses to validate their love by gifting Katina a brand new diamond ring. She begins crying immediately as he slides the piece of jewelry onto her finger. They exchange a kiss and an “I love you” from Katina before heading backstage where she shows off her ring to Jasmina.

Alyssa & Chris

Despite bowing out of the show 10 days into their marriage, Alyssa and Chris return for the reunion to look back on the moments when everything went wrong. Before too much talking can take place though, Alyssa wants to clarify that she was involved with the show for the right reasons and she regrets some of the ways in which she handled herself on camera. Despite the fact that they’re supposedly cordial in group settings, the tension between Alyssa and Chris was palpable.

Despite her regrets, Alyssa doesn’t feel as though there was a chance that things could have ended up differently between them. Meanwhile, Chris points out that there was a lot of footage and soundbites he hadn’t seen while filming until the show aired. If he knew then what he does now, Chris says he would have ended things even sooner than they did. Alyssa admits that she spiraled but argues that different factors forced her to behave in such a way, including her lost trust in the experts for giving her the opposite of what she wanted. When asked about their dating lives, Chris shares that he’s been on a few and after having been with Alyssa, he knows what he wants. So that seems to be his silver lining.

Jasmina & Michael

Jasmina and Michael sit closely on the couch for their chat with Kevin which begins with their wedding and how they were both nervous but loved the beautiful day. Admittedly, they agree that their communication could have been better and reveal that they spent the first month of their marriage strongly disliking one another. Despite that, Jasmina and Michael acknowledge that their bond grew over time and led to their choice to stay married.

The big question is whether they still are married. Sadly, this couple decided to call it quits about two weeks after Decision Day and it appears to boil down to their views on effort and who put more into making the marriage work. Still, Jasmina and Michael remain cordial and friendly. She even offers to help him with his dating life, but he politely declines.

Noi & Steve

When Noi and Steve sit down with Kevin, he comments on how quickly they fell in love and they reveal it’s because they trusted the process. They don’t take long to confirm that they’re still happily married as well with several updates for viewers to dissect. Steve shares that he and Noi do live together most of the time, but that she has held onto her apartment for reasons that they both can accept.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Steve has given himself a timetable for job hunting and securing a position to appease her but they’ve both agreed to compromise for each other because it isn’t set in stone. Once Noi knew for sure that Steve was financially stable, the pressures of getting him a job became less urgent. This leaves more time for them to consider other aspects of their life together including the hope to have a baby within the next year. Joining in on the couple’s sitdown with Kevin is Noi’s sister Sriracha, who despite having some early reservations agrees that Steve and Noi are cute.

Mark & Lindsey

Mark and Lindsey are the last duo to sit down with Kevin as they begin by looking back at the honeymoon. Lindsey says she fell hard for Mark on the honeymoon, but things shifted once they returned home. Brief clips of Lindsey calling it quits multiple times help highlight what Kevin is trying to say when he asks if she gave up too much. Lindsey doesn’t think she did though as she notes Mark was like a different person when cameras weren’t rolling, revealing he was rather pessimistic and always on his phone.

Mark admits he was on his phone but that he lessened his screentime when he knew it made her upset. Despite the hope they felt in the week leading up to Decision Day, it wasn’t enough to last more than a week or so past then. The pair reveal that they broke up about a week after the cameras stopped rolling as they begin sharing two different versions of the same story.

In Lindsey’s version, she helped Mark renovate his family’s house, and as soon as it was done, he kicked her out. Mark doesn’t agree and says that their fights were the reasoning behind his decision to leave the marriage. Lindsey says she feels used and then pulls a paper out where she reads her thoughts aloud. In the letter, she says that she helped improve Mark’s life, but he didn’t do the same for her and for that reason they’re better off without each other.

Mark argues that just because he benefitted doesn’t mean that it negates Lindsey’s bad qualities. She counters that Mark cared more about what the guys thought than her. Instead of lingering in the tit-for-tat mood, Lindsey shares that she’s moved to Palo Alto and has begun dating as she searches for a man with intellect. When Kevin asks if that’s a dig for Mark, she says Mark doesn’t have intellect, and engineers in the Bay Area are what she’s looking for. Before the episode ends, Mark makes it clear that despite their differences, he wishes Lindsey well.

What will happen when Married at First Sight‘s Season 14 reunion concludes in the next episode? Tune in Wednesday, May 25 to find out.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime