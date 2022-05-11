‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From Decision Day (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 14, Episode 17, “Got My Mind Made Up.”]

Married at First Sight‘s Season 14 couples have officially made it to the all-important Decision Day in the show’s latest episode, “Got My Mind Made Up.”

After plenty of ups and downs, it’s anyone’s guess as to which couples will decide to stay together or get divorced following the reality series’ eight-week experimental process. And while nerves ride high during the morning of the big day, the couples get all dolled up to meet with the experts, talk through their experiences, and choose whether or not to see their marriages through. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key details from the installment, so beware of spoilers ahead.

Jasmina & Michael

First up are Jasmina and Michael who the experts believe have what it takes to make their relationship work, as long as they get over the intimacy hurdle. Once Jasmina and Michael do arrive for the chat with the experts, they admit there were bumps at the beginning of their marriage, but they agree that they’re stronger because of it.

Despite revealing that she considered asking for divorce two separate times through the process, Jasmina tells the experts and Michael that she’s still committed. And Pastor Cal reassures the pair that despite their lack of physical intimacy now, their close friendship has the potential to mesh with that aspect of a romantic relationship. Michael also agrees and so the couple decides to stay married.

Katina & Olajuwon

While the experts have their reservations about Olajuwon’s expectations of Katina, she’s been really happy the past few weeks. Katina shares that she enjoys how Olajuwon pushes her out of her comfort zone, and he thinks that if they can get through the dating app debacle that occurred earlier this season, then anything can be fixed in the future. When the experts ask Katina about her life plan and how that’s meshing with Olajuwon, she says that she’s not compromising her schooling and will make time to travel with her husband even if it isn’t as often as he’d wish.

As for kids, she’s not strictly tied to the two-year plan that she and Olajuwon have discussed. When he’s asked about his thoughts on Katina, he admits that she isn’t a great cook, but that he’s willing to overlook it. Ultimately, the couple decides to stay married after a brief emotional moment on Olajuwon’s end as he cries over the fact that Decision Day overlaps with his dad’s birthday.

Noi & Steve

When Steve shows up for Decision Day, he enters the room toting flowers for his bride Noi much to her enjoyment. She reveals that it was hard being apart in the time between their final night together in their apartment and Decision Day. Together, Steve and Noi reflect on their wedding and she tells the experts how appreciative she is of Steve for his support in moments when she gets emotional.

The reveal leads the couple to share a sweet hug, but it’s not all sunshine and rainbows as they admit that they still don’t see everything eye-to-eye when it comes to employment and household duties. Steve wants some help in the household, but Noi doesn’t want to be tied down by the 50/50 mentality. Despite their qualms, Noi and Steve end up choosing to stay married. Whether it lasts or not remains an unanswered question.

Lindsey & Mark

The experts aren’t sure what to expect from the rollercoaster couple when Mark and Lindsey walk in for their discussion. They share that they’ve had two of the best weeks they’ve had together recently and Mark says it has partly to do with Lindey’s recent acceptance of his food tastes. They laugh and joke, but when the experts ask about more serious issues that could prevent the marriage from moving forward, Lindsey brings up Mark’s social media.

She doesn’t tell him what to do when it comes to social media, but Lindsey warns Mark that whatever he says or does about her online, it will get back to her. Even with these concerns, the couple decides to stay together, with Lindsey turning to a green button to deliver her answer of “yes,” she wants to stay married.

Packing Up

The couples then turn their attention to moving out of their apartments. Olajuwon is excited to see what traveling has in store for him and Katina. Meanwhile, Noi brings up a desire to share a living space with Steve despite previously considering living separately. Michael and Jasmina on the other hand aren’t moving in together immediately as they continue to build their bond as they still have work to do. And as for Lindsey and Mark, they’re planning to move in together at his grandma’s old place, looking ahead to future renovations.

Group Gathering

In one last hurrah before the finale, the couples reunite to reveal their decisions with previous Season 14 participants Chris and Alyssa also stopping by. While the tension between the divorced couple hasn’t gotten any better, Chris did tell the group that he’s started dating again, receiving well wishes upon sharing. Katina and Olajuwon reveal that they’re staying married and share that they’ve now officially consummated their relationship.

Mark and Lindsey, and Jasmina and Michael also unveil their marriage statuses, but it’s Steve and Noi’s that really takes the cake. Claiming that he wants to give Noi a ring pop, Steve slyly pulls out the custom engagement ring he crafted earlier in the season, making Noi cry with joy as she accepts the piece of jewelry. The night ends relatively positively as Mark tells the whole group how much he appreciates the experience of being Married at First Sight. Will everyone still feel the same way once the reunion arrives? Stay tuned to find out.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime