Fox Doesn’t Regret Casting Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’

Before The Masked Singer Season 7 even premiered, viewers knew that one of the unmasked celebrities caused quite a stir on set — and would with viewers as well. In February, it was revealed that Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and advisor to President Donald Trump, was one of the early unmaskings, while that moment didn’t air until near the end of April.

When asked if there are any regrets about that casting, “absolutely no regrets,” Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment and Specials, FOX Entertainment, said to the press in a call ahead of the network’s Upfronts Presentation. The series “is all about delivering jaw-dropping moments, which is exactly what the casting accomplished, whether it was on set or with the viewers at home.”

That “no regrets” has to do with the casting. Wade did, however, go on to admit, “I suppose my only regret or surprise was obviously the reveal was spoiled,” before asking, “Please don’t do it again.”

With The Masked Singer returning for its eighth season — the Season 7 finale airs on Wednesday, May 18 — we’ll have to wait to see if there are any more unmaskings to come that will lead to a similar reaction.

Giuliani’s episode — he was the first one eliminated in his group — aired on April 20. After a performance of “Bad to the Bone,” it was revealed he was in the Jack in the Box costume. While early reports said that two panelists, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, walked off, it was only Jeong who was seen doing so in the broadcast.