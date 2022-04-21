Fans React as ‘The Masked Singer’ Finally Unmasks Rudy Giuliani

Martin Holmes
Rudy Giuliani on The Masked Singer
The Jack in the Box finally blew its lid on Wednesday’s episode of The Masked Singer, revealing former New York City mayor and advisor to President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, underneath the mask.

Giuliani’s appearance on Fox‘s hit competition series was reported by Deadline earlier this year, which noted that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off set following the unmasking. Finally, on Wednesday night, viewers at home got to witness the controversial moment for themselves.

The unmasking was met with gasps and looks of shock from the studio audience, while host Nick Cannon was also stunned. Jeong, meanwhile, did not look amused and sat with his arms folded. Fellow judge Nicole Scherzinger seemed confused by all the commotion and asked Jeong, “Is that Robert Duvall?” (a guess Thicke had made earlier). After telling her that it was not The Godfather actor, Jeong exited the stage down the steps.

Deadline previously reported that Thicke also left the stage to check on Jeong, though that was not shown on the TV broadcast. Instead, the episode stuck with Scherzinger and Jenny McCarthy, who thanked Giuliani for appearing on the show.

“I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer,” Cannon told Giuliani, who said that he agreed to do the show for his granddaughter, so that she could see that people should try anything. The former mayor said he was “so glad” that he decided to participate.

However, fans were not quite so happy with Giuliani’s involvement, though they praised Jeong for his walkout. “Thank you @kenjeong for staying true to yourself- especially as a doctor who watched millions die with the help of this enabler,” wrote one viewer. “Seeing Jenny McCarthy and Nicole dancing and laughing was upsetting to say the least. The guy should be in jail, not a tv show.”

“My heart does go out to @kenjeong. I know how you feel,” added another fan. “This show should’ve never cast Rudy Giuliani. This is supposed to be a positive show, not a negative show.”

Before the night was done, the former associate attorney general returned to the stage to sing a reprise of George Thorogood and the Destroyers’ “Bad to the Bone.”

Check out more reaction below.

